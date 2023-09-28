Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra Performs KEEPING IT SMOOTH With Robert Johnson Next Month

The CJRO Jazz Ensemble pays tribute to the era of smooth jazz Friday, October 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Schoolhouse Theater, 19650 Mainstreet, Parker, CO 80138. Tickets are $27 and available at Click Here or by calling the box office at 303-805-6800.

Smooth Jazz means cool jazz that feels good, including the music of Bob James, Grover Washington Jr. and Pat Metheny among others. This concert was originally performed at the Dillon Amphitheatre on July 4 to over five thousand enthusiastic fans. You won’t want to miss this reprise here in the metro.

Vocalist Robert Johnson is a Colorado favorite and is known for his smooth as silk voice. A long-time Denver resident, he continues to display his talents not only as a vocalist, but as a songwriter, instrumentalist, and producer. Robert has been named Best Male Vocalist in the Denver Posts Readers Poll, Best Jazz Vocalist by the Colorado Black Artists Association, was honored as Colorado’s Best Male Singer by the News and Radio Media and Best Male Vocalist by the Colorado Songwriters Association.

The Jazz Ensemble is Drew Zaremba (sax and bandleader); Jake Boldman (trumpet); Art Bouton (sax and clarinet); Eric Gunnison (piano); Gonzalo Teppa (bass); Mike Marlier (drums); Mike Abbott (Guitar) and Robert Johnson on vocals.

Since its inception in 2012 by founder Art Bouton, the CJRO has been dedicated to performing outstanding concerts with the finest professional musicians in the region. This year, artistic director Drew Zaremba has curated a dynamic season that includes everything from classic swing to soul. The CJRO consistently pushes the boundaries of the standard big band and small ensembles featuring exceptional artists from both within and outside the jazz genre.

No matter where you are in the metro, we bring the music to you! Check out the full season at coloradojazz.org.