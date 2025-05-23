Colorado Jazz Orchestra Welcomes Blue Eyes & Beyond with Tony DeSare

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



CJRO will present Blue Eyes & Beyond with Tony DeSare on Saturday, June 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Arvada Center Amphitheatre with the CJRO big band. Tickets are $25-$32 and available online or by calling the Arvada Box Office 720-898-7200

The Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra is thrilled to bring national recording artist Tony DeSare to Arvada Center Amphitheatre. ”Tony and I have been working together for a few years now, and we enjoy a special musical relationship that we’re thrilled to bring to Colorado." Remarked CJRO Artistic Director, Drew Zaremba. “Our Arvada Center fans are in for a special evening with this fantastic artist and the CJRO big band!”

Known for his deep repertoire of Sinatra and other musical icons, New York's Tony DeSare is a sophisticated jazz vocalist, pianist, and songwriter who balances his love of the classic American Songbook with his other eclectic pop and rock influences. DeSare first emerged in the early 2000s and quickly drew favorable comparisons to other revivalists like Harry Connick Jr. and Michael Bublé. His diverse albums -- including 2007's number eight Billboard Jazz album “Last First Kiss,” 2009's “Radio Show,” and 2020's “Lush Life” -- reveal that he is just as likely to draw upon legendary artists such as Franks Sinatra and Nat King Cole as he is to perform songs by more contemporary artists like Prince, New Order and Carole King. Read more at https://www.tonydesare.com/

