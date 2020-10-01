Coal Creek Theater of Louisville Presents DRACULA

Performances take place October 30th – November 14th, 2020.

Coal Creek Theater of Louisville presents a new adaptation of Dracula, restoring Bram Stoker's classic novel to the stage.

As Count Dracula begins to exert his will upon the residents of London, they try to piece together the clues of his appearances - in a valiant attempt to save themselves from a hideous fate. Rich with both humor and horror, this play paints a wickedly theatrical picture of Stoker's famous vampire.

Box Office: 303-665-0055.

Learn more and purchase tickets here.

