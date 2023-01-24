Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Christopher Titus Comes to Comedy Works Landmark This Weekend

Performances are January 26 - 28.

Jan. 24, 2023  

Christopher Titus Comes to Comedy Works Landmark This Weekend

Known as one of the most prolific comedians, Titus debuts his 11th special on the back of six Comedy Central specials, Billboard topping comedy albums, and his own hit FOX sitcom.

In this frank and thoughtful new show, Titus explores the issues of family, mental illness and even suicide ... you know, the funny stuff! It's part confessional, part therapy, and all laugh out loud funny. Don't miss this rare opportunity to see the Emmy & Writers Guild Award nominated star live!

Thursday, January 26 / 7:30 PM / $25.00

Thursday, January 26 / 7:30 PM / $25.00

Friday, January 27 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $32.00

Saturday, January 28 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $32.00




