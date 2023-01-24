Christopher Titus Comes to Comedy Works Landmark This Weekend

Known as one of the most prolific comedians, Titus debuts his 11th special on the back of six Comedy Central specials, Billboard topping comedy albums, and his own hit FOX sitcom.

In this frank and thoughtful new show, Titus explores the issues of family, mental illness and even suicide ... you know, the funny stuff! It's part confessional, part therapy, and all laugh out loud funny. Don't miss this rare opportunity to see the Emmy & Writers Guild Award nominated star live!

Comedy Works has announced that Christopher Titus will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

Thursday, January 26 / 7:30 PM / $25.00

Friday, January 27 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $32.00

Saturday, January 28 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $32.00