Celebrate Black History Month With Film And Dance In Northglenn

Northglenn Arts has announced events in February to celebrate Black History Month.

For three consecutive weekends beginning Feb. 12, Northglenn will recognize the achievements of Harriet Tubman and Jackie Robinson, as well as enjoy the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble at the D.L. Parsons Theatre.

Black History Month Movie Series

Harriet

7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 12 and 42 - 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 19

Harriet is based on the inspirational life of the iconic American freedom fighter Harriet Tubman. Her escape from slavery and transformation into one of America's greatest heroes changed the course of U.S. history. 42 tells the story of Jackie Robinson, who joined the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947 to be the first African-American to play Major League Baseball. Facing open racism, Robinson demonstrates true courage and admirable restraint to let his undeniable talent silence critics.

Tickets for one film: $5 for adults and $4 for youth, senior and military. Tickets to both films: $8 for adults and $6 for youth, senior and military. Both are rated PG-13. All ticket proceeds will benefit Cleo Parker Robinson Dance.

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance

February 25-26 brings the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble to our stage with the production Rise & Move. The work celebrates diversity, equity, community, and carries the holiday spirit of Kwanzaa into 2021.

"In developing our Rise & Move performance at the D.L. Parsons Theatre, the first day of Kwanzaa entered my mind and heart. Umoja or Unity focuses on togetherness and community. It refers to the African saying 'I Am Because We Are.' Rise & Move celebrates and understands the beauty, power, and passion of Unity-we all need each other," shared Cleo Parker Robinson. "Arts and dance bring us together with music in mind, body, and spirit. When we are unified in ourselves, we can better connect with others in the community. The pieces we will perform for you, whether you see them live or virtually, take our bottled-up energy and inspire getting up and moving together."

Ticket pricing for Rise & Move: $15 for adults and $13 for youth, senior and military in-person at the D.L. Parsons Theatre; livestream tickets are also available for $20. Both shows are at 7:30 p.m.

Go to https://northglennarts.org/shows-events/ for details and to purchase tickets.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required at the theatre. Seating is limited to 50 participants for each event and concessions will not be available.

All events are sponsored by Northglenn Arts and Humanities Foundation, SCFD, City of Northglenn and Colorado Creative Industries.