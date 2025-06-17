Cary Elwes Brings THE PRINCESS BRIDE Screening and Q&A to Paramount Theatre This December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



THE PRINCESS BRIDE: AN INCONCEIVABLE EVENING WITH Cary Elwes comes to Paramount Theatre in Denver on Saturday, December 27, 2025 at 7pm.

A limited number of VIP packages are available which includes premium seating, a pre-show meet and greet with photo opportunity, and a signed copy of Cary Elwes’ best-selling book, As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of The Princess Bride. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 20th at 10:00am at ParamountDenver.com.

Join Cary Elwes (Westley) for a behind-the-scenes look at life on and off the set of the classic film, The Princess Bride.

After a screening of the iconic movie, Elwes will engage in a moderated discussion revealing never before shared secrets and tales of inconceivable antics!

Journey back to the lands of Florin and Guilder in an adventure filled with fencing, fighting, torture, revenge, giants, monsters, chases, escapes, miracles, and of course, true love.

Elwes has been in a multitude of films and tv shows including “Seinfeld”, “Robin Hood: Men in Tights”, “Bram Stoker’s Dracula”, “Saw”, “Days of Thunder” “Twister”, “Liar, Liar”, “Stranger Things” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”. He recently starred in Guy Ritchie’s “Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre”, and “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning.”

Now Elwes is hitting the road to share with fans the personal stories behind the making of this piece of cinematic history.

