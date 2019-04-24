Candlelight Dinner Playhouse Presents Disney's TARZAN

Candlelight Dinner Playhouse is thrilled to produce Disney's Tarzan: The Stage Musical. Based on Disney's smash-hit, animated film, Tarzan swings into the Candlelight June 6 - August 25 marking its Northern Colorado stage debut.

Familiar to families for generations, Tarzan is the story of an infant boy orphaned in a shipwreck on the shores of West Africa. The child is taken in and raised by a tribe of gorillas. He becomes a man, thriving in this primitive environment, until the arrival of a hunting expedition and his realization of the world beyond his jungle home.

Tarzan features Grammy and Oscar winning music by pop icon Phil Collins including Son of Man, You'll Be In My Heart, and Strangers Like Me. Running through the summer, Tarzan is great for audiences of all ages.

Directed and Choreographed by: Piper Lindsay Arpan

Piper Lindsay Arpan is now a Denver-based performer/director/choreographer after almost a decade in NYC. Some of her favorite national performance credits include 'Monty Python's Spamalot' (Broadway & First National Tour), 'The Producers Movie Musical,' and Radio City Rockettes. Local favorites include 'Reunion '85' (Co-Host; Lone Tree Arts Center), 'The Wedding Singer' (Holly; Aurora Fox) and 'Ragtime' (Evelyn Nesbit; Arvada Center). Piper continues to direct and choreograph at several Denver-area theatres including Cherry Creek Theatre, The Aurora Fox, BDT Stage, Parker Arts Culture and Events Center, and the Arvada Center, to name a few. Piper's Colorado work has earned her over a dozen awards and nominations. She is also an educator at the Denver Center for Performing Arts, St. Luke's Performing Arts Academy, and several local High Schools. After performing in a local production of 'Tarzan' three years ago, Piper is thrilled to revisit this heartfelt, exciting, iconic piece with the brilliant team at the Candlelight. Her personal life often feels like a jungle as well, as she also plays the role of mommy to her four year old son Tucker and wife to her husband, Dino.

Candlelight's resident music director Phil Forman will lead the vocal and instrumental music. Forman has been seen on, under or behind the stage for over 30 years. He guided the music for Candlelight's productions of Disney's Newsies and Disney's Mary Poppins, along with Scrooge! the Musical and appeared on stage in Nunsense as Father Phil.

Actor Highlights

Barret Harper (Tarzan) has performed across the country and is excited to swing into the jungles of Candlelight for this fantastic production. A Colorado native and BFA graduate from CU, he was last at Candlelight as Cornelius in Hello Dolly! and First Date (Denver Center). While his most favorite role is that of a new dad, his other favorite roles include Franz in "Rock of Ages", Jinx in "Forever Plaid" and Link in "Hairspray". Regional: CO Shakespeare Festival, Arvada Center, Central City Opera, Arizona Broadway, Broadway Palm, and Colorado Light Opera.

Katie Jackson (Jane Porter) is delighted to be back onstage with Candlelight! CDP: Beauty and the Beast (Belle). Regional: A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Evita, Little Women, The Fantasticks, Bye Bye Birdie, A Year With Frog and Toad, Junie B Jones, the Musical. M.M. University of Mississippi.

Tim Howard (Turk) Tim is excited to return to the Candlelight stage. He recently was seen here in Motones Vs Jerseys as the Jerseys Swing. Regional Credits include: Casa Valentina, Peter and the Starcatcher, How to Succeed...Trying, (Littleton Town Hall Arts Center) Rock of Ages (BDT Stage), Catch Me if You Can (Aurora Fox).

Harmony Livingstone (Kala) You may have seen Harmony fly over your head as Mary Poppins at Candlelight last fall! Originally from Tennessee, she has performed regionally including Off-Broadway and in the San Francisco area. Favorite roles: Katherine Plumber in Newsies, Sally in You're a Good Man Charlie Brown, Cinderella in Into the Woods, Val in A Chorus Line, Margot in Legally Blonde.

Scotty Shaffer (Kerchek) Scotty is proud to be in Tarzan. Recognized across Northern Colorado, this UNC graduate has well over 2500 professional performances. At the Candlelight you may have seen him sing "Shipoopi," "Sit Down you're Rocking the Boat," "Put on a Happy Face," "She Loves Me," and more! If you catch him, tell him some of your favorite shows he was in! Please cheer loudly; it helps his self confidence. Look for him as a gorilla in Tarzan!

For more information or to purchase tickets online visit ColoradoCandlelight.com or call the Box Office at 970-744-3747.





