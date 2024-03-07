C Wonder Magic Hosts RHAPSODY IN MAGIC This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



C Wonder Magic will present the next generation of magic as Gerald Robinson and Jude Griffin take the stage presenting masterful sleight of hand, interactive close-up magic and unbelievable illusions in “Rhapsody in Magic.” This one-night only show is presented on Saturday, March 30 at 7:00 p.m. at Wonders HUB Stage at 40 Arts West, 6501 W Colfax Ave, Lakewood, CO 80214. Tickets are $15 Adults, $10 Kids.

Gerald Robinson and Jude Griffin, both burgeoning talents in the local magic and music scene, found common ground through their shared love for sleight of hand and musical expression. Gerald, with over 16 years of dedication to his craft, has honed his skills under the mentorship of esteemed local magicians and is also one of the main roaming magicians at Casa Bonita. Jude Griffin, mentored by world champion magicians from Castle Rocks Theatre of Dreams, brings a fresh perspective to their collaborative performances.

Together, they have crafted "Rhapsody in Magic," a captivating close-up magic show infused with musical performances. This dynamic blend of art forms promises to engage and inspire audiences, offering a glimpse into the exciting future of magic and music.

Seating for the show is limited and assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests can expect an intimate setting that enhances the magic and music experience. Additionally, a large monitor and projection screen will ensure that every guest has a clear view of the performance featuring a multi-camera production.

C Wonder Magic is committed to fostering unforgettable moments through the enchanting craft of magic and illusion. Situated within the vibrant 40 West Arts District, our distinctive venue is a hub for celebrating the mesmerizing talents and inventive spirit of professional magicians. In addition to spotlighting established artists, we prioritize the development of emerging talents, offering them a stage to showcase their skills and grow in their craft.