Buntport Theater Will Present AND THIS IS MY SIGNIFICANT BOTHER

Buntport Theater Company remounts the second show they created together for three nights only!

"and this is my significant bother." is a playful adaptation of nine different short stories by James Thurber. Exploring different the ins and outs of married life, it is a love letter to Buntport's very beginnings - created before we had even established our home at 717 Lipan Street.

This special engagement will feature live music by The Hoagies, an acoustic swing band, and will have a food-and-drink reception at every performance. Though the ticket prices are still very affordable, this is Buntport's final fundraiser of 2019, which will help to support the remainder of our 19th season (including an exciting world premiere collaboration in March 2020).

Bringing back "significant bother" is part of a revisiting of Buntport's past as we make our way to debuting our 50th original full-length play in our 20th season. Other remounts (that will have full runs) have been voted on by our audience members - both in the theater and on-line.





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You