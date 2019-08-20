Buntport Theater Opens Season with UNIVERSE 92

Using real scientific experiments as a jumping off point, Universe 92 is a comedy featuring three animal behaviorists, a giant rat in a hammock, and a Roomba. Intent on finding the key to contentment in a chaotic world, three scientists in the throes of surveillance capitalism obsessively note the preferences of a giant surly rat who wants to do little more than brush his belly, jabber into a microphone, and complain about the smell of his armpits. Will the data-collecting scientists learn anything valuable to humanity while watching him? Will they be able to collect the information they need without tainting the experiment? Will the Roomba be effective at cleaning a rat's habitat? All fine questions that might be answered in Universe 92.



Universe 92 is the first full-length production of Buntport's 19th season. Originally slated for the end of last season, it was postponed due to a performer injury (unrelated to the preparation of the production). Universe 92 is Buntport's 48th all original play. This prolific group of theater-makers intends to debut their 50th play in their 20th season, after one more new one in early 2020 and a handful of remounts (as voted on by their audience). In addition to full-length plays and musicals, Buntport creates a slew of episodic and one-off shows, including several monthly productions. The same group of artists has been collaborating in their warehouse space off of the Santa Fe Arts District for the company's near 20-year history.

Buntport Theater is located at 717 Lipan Street in Denver

www.buntport.com





