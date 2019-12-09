BroadwayWorld Denver Awards Update: MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre Leads Best Musical!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Denver:

Best Actor in a Musical

Andrew Greiche - DISASTER - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 19%

Kalond Irlanda - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 8%

Derek Helsing - SWEENEY TODD - Equinox Theatre 6%

Best Actor in a Play

Ben Martinez - NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro 22%

Dennis Elkins - BOX. - Thingamajig Theatre Company 11%

Lorenzo Gonzalez - INTERVIEW WITH A MEXICAN - Su Teatro 10%

Best Actress in a Musical

Abby Kate Herron - CABARET - Center Stage 9%

Tracy Denver - GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Equinox Theatre 8%

Abigail Kochevar - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Parker Pace Center/Inspire Theater Company 7%

Best Actress in a Play

Molly Gallegos - NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro 17%

Bianca LaVerne Jones - LAST NIGHT AND THE NIGHT BEFORE - Denver Center for the Performing Arts 16%

Darrow Klein - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Arvada Center 8%

Best Choreography of a Musical

Adrianne Hampton - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 20%

Matthew Peters/Ali King - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - BDT Stage 15%

Colin Roybal - HEATHERS - Equinox Theatre 10%

Best Costume Design of a Musical or Play

Cheryl Faulkner - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 16%

Rachel Finley - SWEENEY TODD - Equinox Theatre 12%

Cole Emarine - INTO THE WOODS - Breckenridge Backstage Theatre 12%

Best Director of a Musical

Clay White - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 12%

Melissa Firlit - JEKYLL & HYDE - Thingamajig Theatre Company 11%

Ali King - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - BDT Stage 9%

Best Director of a Play

Hugo Carbajal - NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro 22%

Dennis Elkins - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Thingamajig Theatre Company 10%

Anthony J Garcia - INTERVIEW WITH A MEXICAN - Su Teatro 9%

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - BDT stage 16%

Steven Tangedal - ADDAMS FAMILY - Vintage Theatre 14%

Kevin Taylor - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 13%

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Arnold King - NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro 25%

Laine Wong - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Thingamajig Theatre Company 18%

Diane Ferry-Williams - ANNA KARENINA - Denver Center for the Performing Arts 8%

Best Music Director

KELLY BIDSTRUP GRAHAM - SWEENEY TODD - Equinox Theatre 13%

Boni McIntyre - JEKYLL & HYDE - Thingamajig Theatre Company 13%

Tanner Kelly - NEWSIES - Parker Pace Center/Inspire Theater Company 12%

Best Musical

MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 11%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - BDT Stage 9%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Thingamajig Theatre Company 8%

Best Play

NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro 21%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Arvada Center 11%

LETTERS - Forum Theater/Fetal Health Foundation 9%

Best Set Design of a Musical

Ryan Walkoviak - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 20%

Amy Campion - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - BDT Stage 14%

Matt McCarren - MAMMA MIA! - Thingamajig Theatre Company 14%

Best Set Design of a Play

Steve Nash - NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro 22%

Campion, Quinn, Rusnack - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - BDT Stage 15%

Michael R. Duran - NEWSIES - Parker Pace Center/Inspire Theater Company 14%

Best Small Ensemble of a Musical

MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 20%

INTO THE WOODS - Breckenridge Backstage Theatre 19%

RING OF FIRE - Thingamajig Theatre Company 15%

Best Small Ensemble of a Play

NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro 22%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Arvada Center 17%

BOX. - Thingamajig Theatre Company 9%

Best Sound Design of a Musical

JESSICA JEWELL - SWEENEY TODD - Equinox Theatre 40%

Curt Behm - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 38%

Chris Pyfrom - DISASTER! - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 22%

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical

Andrew Greiche - DISASTER! - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 23%

Hayden McDonald - A CHRISTMAS STORY - BDT Stage 12%

Michael O'Shea - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 7%

Best Supporting Actor in a Play

Angel Mendez Soto - NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro 19%

Tyler Price Robinson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Thingamajig Theatre Company 15%

Miguel Martimen - INTERVIEW WITH A MEXICAN - Su Teatro 9%

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical

Kerri Emswiller - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 13%

Abigail Kochever - INTO THE WOODS - Breckenridge Backstage Theatre 11%

Megan McDonald - INTO THE WOODS - Breckenridge Backstage Theatre 8%

Best Supporting Actress in a Play

Yolanda Ortega - NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro 16%

Andrea Renteria - NORTHSIDE - Su Teatro 12%

Johannah Laverty - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Thingamajig Theatre Company 11%

Best Young Adult in a Musical

Hayden McDonald - A CHRISTMAS STORY - BDT Stage 16%

Gabe Waits - NEWSIES - Parker Pace Center/Inspire Theater Company 15%

Christian Gonzalez - THE WHOS TOMMY - Thingamajig Theatre Company 12%

Best Young Adult in a Play

Darrow Klein - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Arvada Center 20%

Sylvia Rocabado - CHICANO POWER 1969: BIRTH OF A MOVEMENT - Su Teatro 13%

Sophia Dotson - LETTERS - Forum Theater/Fetal Health Foundation 11%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





Related Articles