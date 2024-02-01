Bravo! Vail Music Festival Unveils 37th Season Featuring Orchestras, Opera Productions & More

Bravo! Vail presents the third year of its Symphonic Commissioning Project with three Colorado premieres of works by Anna Clyne, Jeff Tyzik, and Joel Thompson.
Mexico's acclaimed Sinfónica de Minería makes its highly anticipated debut as Bravo! Vail's first Latin-American guest orchestra with Artistic Director Carlos Miguel Prieto. Internationally renowned resident orchestras-the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, The Philadelphia Orchestra, and the New York Philharmonic-join the Orchestral Series led by Fabio Luisi, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, and Jaap van Zweden, who conducts his last concerts as music director of the New York Philharmonic. Additional guest conductors include Marin Alsop, Santtu-Matias Rouvali, Ted Sperling, and Jeff Tyzik.
Opera returns to Bravo! Vail as Nézet-Séguin leads The Philadelphia Orchestra in presenting two staged productions of Puccini's beloved La bohème, featuring some of the leading opera singers of our time, including Nicole Car, Gabriella Reyes, Stephen Costello, Étienne Dupuis, and more.
Bravo! Vail presents the third year of its Symphonic Commissioning Project with three Colorado premieres of works by Anna Clyne, Jeff Tyzik, and Joel Thompson. Eleven additional works by living composers receive Bravo! Vail premieres.
Artist debuts and celebrated artist returns include Hilary Hahn, Gil Shaham, Sergei Babayan, Daniil Trifonov, Conrad Tao, Pacho Flores, Igor Levit, Christopher Martin, Jean-Yves Thibaudet, Augustin Hadelich, Paul Huang, Pablo Sáinz-Villegas, Dublin Guitar Quartet, Dalí Quartet, Bravo! Vail Artistic Director Anne-Marie McDermott, and more.
The Bravo! Vail Music Festival (Bravo! Vail) announced its 37th Festival season today, featuring more than 80 concerts across Colorado's stunning Vail Valley region. Taking place from June 20 to August 1, the six-week festival presents four internationally acclaimed resident orchestras-Mexico's Sinfónica de Minería (formerly Orquesta Sinfónica de Minería), the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, The Philadelphia Orchestra, and the New York Philharmonic-alongside distinguished chamber ensembles and guest artists. The season highlights an incredible breadth of programming, ranging from opera, classical masterpieces, and new music, to pops favorites and Latin-American classical music.
"Bravo! Vail Music Festival's 37th season promises to be exhilarating and filled with joy," said Artistic Director Anne-Marie McDermott. "The Festival and its community of listeners will share in the transformative and uplifting power of live music in one of the world's most majestic natural settings. Whether listening to an orchestra at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, a string quartet in the Vail Chapel, or a solo artist in the comfort of someone's home, audiences will share with artists the special magic of the music they love."
The season commences with Mexico's Sinfónica de Minería, making a historic debut as the 2024 international chamber orchestra and first Latin-American guest orchestra presented at the Festival. Led by renowned Mexican conductor and Artistic Director Carlos Miguel Prieto, the three-day residency showcases world-renowned artists, including trumpet player Pacho Flores, guitarist Pablo Sáinz-Villegas, cantaora Esperanza Fernández, flamenco dancer Isaac Tovar, and cuatro player Leo Rondón.
Additional highlights from Bravo! Vail's 37th season include Puccini's La bohème on July 10 and 12 with The Philadelphia Orchestra led by Music and Artistic Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin. This staged production, the second opera presented at Bravo! Vail, brings together the Orchestra, a full chorus, costumes, set design, and some of the leading opera singers of our time, including Nicole Car, Gabriella Reyes, Stephen Costello, and Étienne Dupuis.
The 2024 season also marks the third year of Bravo! Vail's Symphonic Commissioning Project, an initiative that upholds the Festival's legacy of supporting living composers and their work. As part of this project, The Philadelphia Orchestra gives the Colorado premiere of Jeff Tyzik's Take Off!, a work commissioned by Bravo! Vail in celebration of Tyzik's 30th year at the Festival. Additionally, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents the Colorado premiere of Anna Clyne's ATLAS for piano and orchestra featuring pianist Jeremy Denk, and the New York Philharmonic gives the Colorado premiere of To See the Sky by Joel Thompson. Coupled with these three Symphonic Commissioning Project works, eleven works by living composers receive their Bravo! Vail premieres.
Bravo! Vail presents the Colorado premieres of Anna Clyne's ATLAS (June 29), Jeff Tyzik's Lift Off! (July 4), and Joel Thompson's To See the Sky (July 20). Eleven works by contemporary composersGabriela Ortiz, Paquito D'Rivera, Arturo Márquez, Pacho Flores, Reena Esmail, Arvo Pärt, Mason Bates, Philip Glass, and Nikita Koshkin also receive their Bravo! Vail premieres.
More details about the new music presented at Bravo! Vail's 37th festival can be found at this link.
A distinguished roster of ensembles, guest artists, and conductors make their bravo! Vail debuts during the 37th festival.
Bravo! Vail welcomes the debuts of the following ensembles: Mexico's Sinfónica de Minería, Dublin Guitar Quartet, Dior Quartet, Akropolis Reed Quintet, and The Westerlies. Guest artist debuts include conductor Santtu-Matias Rouvali; cantaora Esperanza Fernández; cuatro player Leo Rondón; flamenco dancer Isaac Tovar; guitarists Pablo Sáinz-Villegas and Jason Vieaux; pianists Sergei Babayan, Igor Levit, Janice Carissa, and Ariel Lanyi; soprano Karen Slack, and trumpet player Pacho Flores.
More details about artist debuts at Bravo! Vail's 37th festival can be found at this link.
ORCHESTRAL SERIES (Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater -6:00PM, unless otherwise noted) Sinfónica de Minería (June 20-June 23, 2024)
Sinfónica de Minería (June 20-June 23, 2024)
Mexico's acclaimed Sinfónica de Minería (SM) makes its highly anticipated debut as Bravo! Vail's 2024 guest chamber orchestra and the first Latin American orchestra presented at the Festival.
Led by renowned Mexican conductor and Artistic Director Carlos Miguel Prieto, SM's three programs include an expansive breadth of repertoire and debut performances by guitarist Pablo Sáinz-Villegas, cantaora Esperanza Fernández, flamenco dancer Isaac Tovar, trumpeter Pacho Flores, and cuatro player Leo Rondón, in addition to a special performance by Bravo! Vail's very own Anne-Marie McDermott.
Dallas Symphony Orchestra (June 26-July 1, 2024)
Recognized for delivering uplifting, and inventive musical experiences, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO) returns to Bravo! Vail with Music Director Fabio Luisi leading four of the orchestra's five programs. Highlights include the Colorado premiere of Anna Clyne's ATLAS for piano and orchestra featuring Jeremy Denk, as well as guest artist appearances by Daniil Trifonov, Issachah Savage, Karen Slack, and Paul Huang.
DSO Principal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik celebrates his 30th year appearing at Bravo! Vail with a program featuring classic country hits from legendary stars and the biggest country stars of today, including Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, The Chicks, Kacey Musgraves, and more.
One of the world's preeminent and most innovative orchestras, The Philadelphia Orchestra (PO) joins Bravo! Vail for six performances including three under the direction of Music and Artistic Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin and two by newly announced Principal Guest Conductor of the PO Marin Alsop. The DSO's Jeff Tyzik opens the PO residency with Bravo! Vail's beloved patriotic program, giving the Colorado premiere of his own work Lift Off!
Highlights include the return of opera to Bravo! Vail with two staged productions of La bohème; the Bravo! Vail premiere of Mason Bates' Nomad Concerto for violin and orchestra; and guest appearances by Conrad Tao, Gil Shaham, Nicole Car, Gabriella Reyes, Stephen Costello, Étienne Dupuis, and other vocalists.
Jaap van Zweden makes his final appearances as Music Director of the New York Philharmonic (Philharmonic), leading the iconic orchestra in three of its six powerful performances at Bravo! Vail. Guest conductors Ted Sperling and Santtu-Matias Rouvali, giving his Bravo! Vail debut, close the Festival's 2024 Orchestra Series.
Additional highlights include the Colorado premiere of To See the Sky by Joel Thompson, a joint commission and part of Bravo! Vail's Symphonic Commissioning Project made in collaboration with the New York Philharmonic, American Composers Forum, Atlanta Symphony, and Aspen Music Festival and School; the Bravo! Vail debut of pianist Igor Levit; and guest artist appearances by Hilary Hahn, Christopher Martin, Augustin Hadelich, and Jean-Yves Thibaudet.
Bravo! Vail's Chamber Music Series presents four performances by internationally celebrated chamber musicians and ensembles in the beautiful, intimate environments of the Donovan Pavilion and Vilar Performing Arts Center. The 2024 series features the Bravo! Vail debut of pianist Sergei Babayan with Daniil Trifonov and additional guest artist performances by violinist Paul Huang, pianist Igor Levit, Artistic Director and pianist Anne-Marie McDermott, Dalí Quartet, New York Philharmonic String Quartet, and The Philadelphia Orchestra's Principal Horn Jennifer Montone and Principal Clarinet Ricardo Morales.
Bravo! Vail's Immersive Experiences take listeners on a "deep dive" over multiple concerts into a whole body or oeuvre of music, with the musicians themselves serving as the guide. The 2024 series explores works from the prolific last year of Schubert's life, which was tragically cut short at age 31 by typhoid fever. Composer Benjamin Britten once proclaimed it, "the most miraculous year in music history."
The Immersive Experiences programs are curated and performed by pianist Anne-Marie McDermott, soprano Susanna Phillips, the Dalí Quartet, New York Philharmonic Principal Cellist Carter Brey, and The Philadelphia Orchestra Principal Horn Jennifer Montone and Principal Clarinet Ricardo Morales. These evenings provide experiences that are aurally, intellectually, and emotionally exhilarating.
Bravo! Vail's Classically Uncorked returns with two bold chamber music programs co- curated and presented by the Dublin Guitar Quartet, a quartet dedicated to performing contemporary music using eight and eleven-string guitars. Each Classically Uncorked program offers a unique chamber music experience with handcrafted wines and cabaret-style seating in the gorgeous Donovan Pavilion.
These four stylish soirées are one-of-a-kind social and musical experiences hosted at magnificent private residences. Each evening begins with a cocktail hour followed by a performance by some of the world's most extraordinary musicians with an intimate post- concert dinner. The 2024 series includes concerts by Sergei Babayan, Jason Vieaux, Susanna Phillips, Anne-Marie McDermott, Anthony McGill, and Carter Brey. The locations and programs will be announced at a later date.
Throughout the Festival, Bravo! Vail offers more than 35 free concerts in the Vail Valley community, featuring emerging artists and musicians from visiting orchestras and ensembles. At the heart of Bravo! Vail's mission to provide extensive music education throughout our community, these accessible programs break down economic and geographical barriers, ensuring everyone in the community can enjoy high-quality classical music and educational opportunities in their own towns. Full details of all programs will be announced in early March 2024.
Single tickets and ticket packages are available beginning today. Please visit BravoVail.org for more information about purchasing tickets.
Consistently cited as one of the top 10 classical music festivals in the country, the Bravo! Vail Music Festival brings world-renowned musicians to picturesque venues throughout the Vail and Eagle River Valley region for six weeks, drawing music lovers from around the world. The only festival in North America to host four of the world's finest orchestras in a single season, Bravo! Vail celebrates its 37th season from June 20-August 1, 2024, with more than 80 concerts-over half of which are presented for free. Beyond its summer programming, Bravo! Vail serves the community by providing year-round low-cost music education through Music Makers Haciendo Música, a piano, violin, and ensemble instruction program to help develop new generations of musicians and music lovers. Artistic Director Anne-Marie McDermott has led the Festival since 2011. "[Bravo! Vail] is the most high-profile - and high altitude - mountain music festival in America." - The Times
Event details including programs and artists are subject to change. Visit bravovail.org for complete season information and updates.
