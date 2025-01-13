Beth Stelling Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedy Works has announced that Beth Stelling will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square,Â January 16 â€“ 18.

Beth Stelling is a comedian, writer and actress based in Los Angeles. Her new Netflix specialÂ If You Didn't Want Me ThenÂ topped every â€˜Best of 2023' list. Her half-hour special is also on Netflix in the first season ofÂ The Standups. Conan O'Brien produced Beth's previous hour special for HBO Max calledÂ Girl Dady.

Beth has been a writer for the following television series:Â Rick and Morty,Â Strange Planet,Â The Last O.G.,Â I Love You America with Sarah Silverman,Â Another PeriodÂ andÂ CrashingÂ on HBO. She's a sought-after punch-up writer for feature films following her success as an on-set writer for the Universal hit,Â Good Boys. She has guest starred on Amazon's Red Oaks, Corporate on Comedy Central, and she played Ms. Fish on the Peacock comedyÂ Rutherford Falls.

