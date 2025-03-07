Ben Fankhauser and Gizel Jiménez Will Lead LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Denver Center Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Denver Center Theatre Company is excited to announce the full casting and creative team for the sci-fi musical Little Shop of Horrors with direction by Theatre Company Artistic Director Chris Coleman. Little Shop of Horrors will begin performances in the Wolf Theatre on April 11 and has been extended by popular demand through May 25.

“Next up for the Theatre Company I am excited to dive into the dark and delightful world of Little Shop of Horrors where humor, horror, and love collide in unexpected ways,” said Artistic Director Chris Coleman. “The beloved classic speaks to the complexities of ambition, love, and consequence, all wrapped up in a fun, over-the-top musical with an unforgettable score by Broadway legends, Alan Menken and Howard Ashman. I can’t wait for audiences to fall in love with this quirky story and characters!”

For information and tickets in Denver, visit denvercenter.org. The DCPAccess reduced-price ticket on sale for Little Shop of Horrors will take place on Tuesday, March 25 at noon. Through the DCPAccess program, made possible by citizen support of the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD), the DCPA can provide a limited number of reduced-price tickets to the community to select DCPA productions.

Little Shop of Horrors will feature Jaden Dominique (The Big Gay Jamboree, Off-Broadway) as Chiffon and Audrey Understudy, Elexis Morton (The Color Purple, DCPA) as Crystal, Holly Jackson (Disney’s Aladdin, Starlight Theatre) as Ronnette, David Studwell (A Christmas Carol, DCPA) as Mushnik, Gizel Jiménez (Wicked, Broadway) as Audrey, Ben Fankhauser (Newsies, Broadway) as Seymour, Will Branner (Back to the Future, Broadway) as Orin, Aaron Michael Ray (Come From Away, National Tour) as Audrey II, Joe Gallina (El Gato con Botas, Broadway) as Audrey II Puppeteer, Amirah Joy Lomax (Escape to Margaritaville, Cortland Repertory Theatre) as Urchins Understudy, Jacob Dresch (A Christmas Carol, DCPA) as Seymour, Orin, and Mr. Mushnik Understudy, and Elijah Dawson (Pipe Dream, Berkshire Theatre Group) as Audrey II and Audrey II Puppeteer Understudy.

Little Shop of Horrors will be directed by Chris Coleman (Hamlet, DCPA) with choreography by Rickey Tripp (A Wonderful World, Broadway), music direction by Angela Steiner (A Little Night Music, DCPA), scenic design by Alan Muraoka (The Chinese Lady, DCPA), costume design by Samantha C. Jones (Clyde’s, DCPA), lighting design by Charles R. MacLeod (Rubicon, DCPA), sound design by Elisabeth Weidner (Much Ado About Nothing, Pacific Conservatory Theatre), psychodramaturgy by Barbara Hort, PhD (Hamlet, DCPA), intimacy and fight directing by Samantha Egle (Rubicon, DCPA), voice and dialect coaching by Jeffrey Parker (The Suffragette’s Murder, DCPA), casting by Grady Soapes, CSA (The Suffragette’s Murder, DCPA), Murnane Casting - Chad Eric Murnane, CSA (Hamlet, DCPA), and stage management by Corin Davidson (I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter, DCPA) and Malia Stoner (The Suffragette’s Murder, DCPA).

