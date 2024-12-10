Aziz Ansari To Take The Stage At Paramount Theatre In February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award winning comedian, actor, director, and writer Aziz Ansari announced his brand new “Hypothetical Tour.” Ansari is bringing his highly anticipated new stand-up tour to Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on Saturday, February 22, 2025 at 7:00pm.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13th at ParamountDenver.com and https://www.azizansari.com/. Fans can access the presale Wednesday, December 11th at 10am – Thursday, December 12th at 11:59pm with password AZIZ.

ABOUT Aziz Ansari:

Aziz Ansari is an award-winning actor, director, writer and comedian. He co-created, writes, directs, and stars in the Netflix original series MASTER OF NONE for which he has won two Emmy's for Outstanding Comedy Writing as well as Emmy and DGA Award nominations for his directing. In October of 2025, he will release the film GOOD FORTUNE which he wrote, directed, and costars with Keanu Reeves and Seth Rogen. He is also known for co-starring in NBC's PARKS AND RECREATION and for being one of the few headlining comedians ever to sell out Madison Square Garden. In 2019, he released his 5th standup for Netflix entitled RIGHT NOW directed by Spike Jonze to critical acclaim and a Grammy nomination. His latest special NIGHTCLUB COMEDIAN is now streaming on Netflix.

