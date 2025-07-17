Arvada Center and Chabad of NW Metro Denver Present VIOLINS OF HOPE: STRINGS OF THE HOLOCAUST

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, in partnership with Chabad of NW Metro Denver, will present Violins of Hope: Strings of the Holocaust on Sunday, August 10, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. in the Arvada Center's Main Stage Theatre. This one-night performance will feature the Red Rock String Quartet and highlight a moving collection of restored violins that were once played by Jewish musicians during the Holocaust.

The Violins of Hope collection, which will be on display at the Arvada Center from August 4 through August 10, has been painstakingly restored and serves as a powerful symbol of resilience, memory, and the enduring human spirit. Many of the instruments remain concert-playable and will be used during the evening’s performance, accompanied by historical vignettes and reflections.

“Music has always played a central role in Judaism,” said Rabbi Benjy Brackman of Chabad of NW Metro Denver. “It's going to be enormously moving to listen to these same instruments all these years later, and try and re-live what the Jews were experiencing when they heard them played during the Holocaust.”

Tickets are available through the Arvada Center Box Office. The event is presented in part with support from the University of Denver’s Center for Judaic Studies and Holocaust Awareness Institute. For more details, visit arvadacenter.org.