Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Anthony Jeselnik Comes To Paramount Theatre, October 20

Anthony Jeselnik is a stand-up comedian from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.  He can currently be seen on his podcast, THE JESELNIK AND ROSENTHAL VANITY PROJECT.

Apr. 03, 2023  

Anthony Jeselnik Comes To Paramount Theatre, October 20

Today comedian Anthony Jeselnik announced his new 2023 stand-up tour, Bones and All, is coming to Denver, CO at Paramount Theatre on Friday, October 20. His tour will include over 30 different cities across North America with new material.

The general on sale will begin this Friday, April 7 at 10 AM at ParamountDenver.com. There will also be a special pre-sale offer starting this Wednesday, April 5. All tour dates and info will be at Click Here.

Anthony Jeselnik is a stand-up comedian from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He can currently be seen on his podcast, THE JESELNIK AND ROSENTHAL VANITY PROJECT, alongside co-host Gregg Rosenthal. His most recent stand up special, FIRE IN THE MATERNITY WARD, premiered on Netflix to critical acclaim. Anthony was also the creator, host and producer of his series, GOOD TALK and THE JESELNIK OFFENSIVE on Comedy Central. He also appeared on multiple roasts for the network, most notably THE ROAST OF Donald Trump and THE ROAST OF Charlie Sheen.

Additionally, Anthony wrote and performed the stand-up specials THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS, an hour-long for Netflix and CALIGULA, an hour-long for Comedy Central which followed his debut comedy album, SHAKESPEARE, for Comedy Central Records. He has performed on CONAN, THE TONIGHT SHOW, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE and was a writer and the first ever stand-up comic to appear on LATE NIGHT WITH Jimmy Fallon.




Theatre Aspens Local Season Pass Program to Launch Tomorrow Photo
Theatre Aspen's Local Season Pass Program to Launch Tomorrow
Theatre Aspen's popular Local Season Pass program will launch with a special event at Clark’s Market Aspen on Tuesday, April 4 from 10 AM – 6 PM prior to going on-sale to the general public, on Wednesday, April 5 at 10 AM.
SERIESFEST: Season 9 Announces Innovation Talks Lineup Photo
SERIESFEST: Season 9 Announces 'Innovation Talks' Lineup
SeriesFest, the award-winning international festival and non-profit organization dedicated to championing emerging and underserved voices in storytelling, has announced the line-up for this year's signature series, “Innovation Talks.” 
Russell Peters Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, April 6 - 8 Photo
Russell Peters Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, April 6 - 8
Comedy Works has announced that Russell Peters will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.
Cameron Esposito Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, April 6 - 8 Photo
Cameron Esposito Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, April 6 - 8
Comedy Works has announced that Cameron Esposito will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square.

More Hot Stories For You


Anthony Jeselnik Comes To Paramount Theatre, October 20Anthony Jeselnik Comes To Paramount Theatre, October 20
April 3, 2023

Today comedian Anthony Jeselnik announced his new 2023 stand-up tour, Bones and All, is coming to Denver, CO at Paramount Theatre on Friday, October 20. His tour will include over 30 different cities across North America with new material.
Theatre Aspen's Local Season Pass Program to Launch TomorrowTheatre Aspen's Local Season Pass Program to Launch Tomorrow
April 3, 2023

Theatre Aspen's popular Local Season Pass program will launch with a special event at Clark’s Market Aspen on Tuesday, April 4 from 10 AM – 6 PM prior to going on-sale to the general public, on Wednesday, April 5 at 10 AM.
SERIESFEST: Season 9 Announces 'Innovation Talks' LineupSERIESFEST: Season 9 Announces 'Innovation Talks' Lineup
March 31, 2023

SeriesFest, the award-winning international festival and non-profit organization dedicated to championing emerging and underserved voices in storytelling, has announced the line-up for this year's signature series, “Innovation Talks.” 
Russell Peters Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, April 6 - 8Russell Peters Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, April 6 - 8
March 31, 2023

Comedy Works has announced that Russell Peters will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.
Cameron Esposito Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, April 6 - 8Cameron Esposito Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, April 6 - 8
March 31, 2023

Comedy Works has announced that Cameron Esposito will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square.
share