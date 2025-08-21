Alex Edelman to Perform At Comedy Works Downtown In Larimer Square in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedy Works will present Alex Edelman at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square for four shows on August 29 and 30. Performances will take place at 7:00 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. each night. Tickets are priced at $25 and are available at ComedyWorks.com.

Edelman has been hailed as one of the most critically acclaimed comedians of his generation, best known for solo shows that fuse traditional stand-up with narrative-driven storytelling. His most recent show, Just for Us, played more than 500 performances worldwide, including a Broadway run, before premiering as an HBO comedy special in 2024. The work earned him a place on the Time 100 list, a Tony Award, and an Emmy Award.

Edelman appeared in Jerry Seinfeld’s directorial debut Unfrosted for Netflix and is currently developing a film with A24 that he will write, direct, and star in. His debut nonfiction collection, I Don’t Belong Here, was recently acquired by Avid Reader. On television, Edelman was a staff writer on The Great Indoors, a story editor on Teenage Bounty Hunters, and head writer for Saturday Night Seder, which raised more than $3.5 million for the CDC Covid-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

His writing has appeared in The Atlantic and The Believer, and his producing credits include documentaries for the U.S. State Department and ESPN’s 30 for 30 series. Edelman also spent more than a decade as a speechwriter for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox. He will next star in and serve as Consulting Producer for Greg Daniels’ The Paper, a spinoff of The Office premiering September 4.