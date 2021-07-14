Alex Edelman Comes to Comedy Works South, July 29 - 31

Comedy Works has announced that Alex Edelman will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

Most recently, Alex wrote on the Netflix series Teenage Bounty Hunters as a story editor. He was also a staff writer on The Great Indoors for CBS. Alex can be seen performing stand-up on season 1 of Seeso's The Guest List.

He won the prestigious Foster's Best Newcomer prize at the 2014 Edinburgh Fringe Festival for his one man show, Millennial, only the second American ever to have done so.

In 2015 he was named a "New Face" at the Just For Laughs Festival Montreal, one of Comedy Central's "Comics to Watch" in 2014 and listed as #10 on NY Magazine's "50 Comedians You Should Know in 2015".

A regular performer at most of the city's clubs, he tours both nationally and internationally and is one of the founders of Jerusalem's Off the Wall Comedy Club and a favorite on the UK festival circuit.

Beyond stand-up, Alex writes regularly for outlets like The Atlantic and The Believer, has written and produced documentaries for the US State Department and ESPN's 30 for 30 series. He spent more than a decade working as a speechwriter for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox. Alex released his debut comedy album UNTIL NOW in July 2020.

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com.