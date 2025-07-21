Adrienne Iapalucci to Headline Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square, July 24â€“26

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square will welcome acclaimed comedian Adrienne Iapalucci for a limited run of performances from July 24â€“26. Known for her razor-sharp delivery and unapologetically dark sense of humor, Iapalucci will perform five shows over three nights at Denverâ€™s premier comedy venue.

Iapalucciâ€™s stand-up special The Dark Queen, directed by Louis CK and produced by Ari Shaffir, is currently streaming on Netflix. A breakout star from Netflixâ€™s The Degenerates Season 2, she has also performed on Last Comic Standing, The Late Show with David Letterman, and This Week at the Comedy Cellar. Her 2020 debut album Baby Skeletons was named one of Interrobangâ€™s Top Eleven Comedy Albums of the Year.

In addition to touring nationally, Iapalucci is a regular at New Yorkâ€™s Comedy Cellar and has appeared on podcasts including The Joe Rogan Experience, Your Momâ€™s House, Matt and Shane's Secret Pod, and Are You Garbage.

Performance Schedule â€“ Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square:

Thursday, July 24 â€“ 7:30 PM â€“ $20

Friday, July 25 â€“ 7:15 PM & 9:30 PM â€“ $25

Saturday, July 26 â€“ 6:00 PM & 8:15 PM â€“ $25