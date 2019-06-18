SIGURD'S DANISH HISTORY to Play at The Royal Danish Playhouse

Get ready for a history lesson as Sigurd's Danish History plays at The Royal Danish Playhouse June 30 through July 7.

Sigurd Barrett's fantastic best-seller book Sigurd Explains Danish History from 2016 has sold more than 70,000 copies. Now he is staging the work as an entirely new theatre concept with actors, a band and a live time machine.

Sofie's father has invented a machine that can travel through time. By mistake, she is whisked right back to the beginning of Danish history. She experiences the Ice Age and Stone Age cavemen, and she meets the girl from Egtved and the poor man from Grauballe - whose mummified remains now occupy museums - The Vikings and monks.

In the Golden Age, she meets both Hans Christian Andersen and Grundtvig, another pillar of Danish culture.

After the war in 1864, she reaches modern times and her own ancestors, marking the beginning of her own adventure.

The cast features: Sigurd Barrett as "Storyteller and Pianist," Adam Ild Rohweder as "Sofie's Father," Ellinor Rosa Barrett and Dagmar Christine Barrett as "Sofie" and Eskild Dohn, Martin Klausen, and Mikkel Riber as Ensemble.

For more information and tickets to Sigurd's Danish History, tap here.





