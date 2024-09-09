LE NOZZE DI FIGARO Comes to Det KGL. Teater Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mozart's comic opera Le nozze di Figaro receives a new, classical staging with a twist by Anne Barslev, who brings the opera's bittersweet humour to life in a labyrinthine universe reflecting life's myriad paths and misdirections.

In Mozart's brilliantly intricate comedy of confusion about love, infidelity and forgiveness, the artistic trio of Anne Barslev, Rikke Juellund and Astrid Lynge Ottosen explore the struggle of women, high and low, for bodily autonomy and a place within the system.

Maid Susanna and the countess navigate their identities within the rigid norms of a hierarchical society, where one can easily slip through the cracks – or worse, fall off the edge. The production unfolds in a set design that mirrors the social strata, with beautiful Rococo costumes touched by timelessness.

The basis for Le nozze di Figaro is the revolutionary comedy by French playwright Beaumarchais. It was considered incendiary in its time and banned from public performance. In Mozart's opera, the characters retain a cheeky, ironic wit, delighting audiences for centuries.

This enjoyable farce features some of Mozart's most beautiful ensembles and arias. Experience Clara Cecilie Thomsen and Sofie Elkjær Jensen in the roles of Susanna and the countess respectively, alongside ensemble newcomers Henning von Schulman and Theodore Platt as Figaro and the count.

Le nozze di Figaro is performed in Italian with Danish and English supertitles.

The Royal Danish Theatre extends its gratitude to the A.P. Møller and Chastine Mc-Kinney Møller Foundation, whose donation has enabled the production of Le nozze di Figaro.

Recommended for ages 8 and up.

Comments