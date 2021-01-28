Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Det KGL. Teater Presents DANGEROUS LIAISONS

Indulge yourself in a seduction that knows no bounds by two of litterature's grand masters in their field, Marquise de Merteuil and Vicomte de Valmont. 

Jan. 28, 2021  

Det Kgl. Teater has announced it will present Dangerous Liaisons.

Director: Staffan Valdemar Holm
Set- and Costume Design: Bente Lykke Møller
Lighting Design: Clement Irbil
Sound Design: David Andreas Hjerting
Translation: Morten Kirkskov

We are in France at the end of the 1780s, shortly before the revolution. Valmont and Merteuil are competing to seduce their victims in the most refined and destructive manner. They loved each other once, and perhaps still do, but vanity and pride prove insurmountable obstacles. Only one thing can end their treacherous game: true love.

The letter-based novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses caused a major scandal when it was published anonymously in 1782, and was banned for much of the 1800s. Christopher Hampton's play based on the novel was adapted for film in 1988 by Stephen Frears, and Hampton won an Oscar for the best manuscript. This razor-sharp drama studying the anatomy of seduction and the cynicism of power play is placed in the skilled hands of one of the leading alliances in European theatre, director Staffan Valdemar Holm and set designer Bente Lykke Møller.

Learn more at https://kglteater.dk/en/whats-on/season-20202021/drama/dangerous-liaisons?section=top.


