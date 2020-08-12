Copenhagen Opera House to Stage WEST SIDE STORY in 2021

West Side Story is part of their upcoming 2020-2021 season.

Copenhagen Opera House, a part of the Royal Danish Theatre, has recently announced West Side Story as an upcoming part of their 2020-2021 season.

The show will run from March 12, 2021 to April 25, 2021.

The production will be directed by Thomas Bendixen and choreographed by Royal Danish Theatre's artistic director, Nikolaj Hübbe. The Royal Danish Orchestra will provide music for the production.

Søren Torpegaard will star as Tony and Beate Mordal will star as Maria. Julie Steincke and Alvin Olid Bursøe star as Anita and Bernardo, respectively.

View the event on the theatre's site HERE.

When the original production of West Side Story first premiered at the Winter Garden Theatre on September 26, 1957, it changed the face of the American musical theater. A career-defining milestone for every single member of its towering creative team - Laurents, Bernstein, Sondheim, and Robbins - West Side Story reimagined the most enduring love story ever written as a contemporary musical, complete with form-shattering stagecraft and a score for the ages. Now, more than six decades later, the legacy of that original production, along with subsequent stagings around the globe and the iconic cinematic adaptation, has cemented West Side Story's place as one the most significant cultural achievements of the 20th century.

The Royal Danish Theatre has over the past decade undergone the most extensive transformation ever in its over 250-year history. The Opera House in Copenhagen was inaugurated in January 2005, donated by the AP Møller and Chastine Mc-Kinney Møller Foundation and designed by architect Henning Larsen. And the Royal Danish Playhouse was completed in 2008. Located by Nyhavn Canal across from the Opera House, the playhouse is designed by architects Boje Lundgaard and Lene Tranberg.

Today, the Royal Danish Theatre comprises the Old Stage, located by Kongens Nytorv, the Opera House and the Royal Danish Playhouse.

