Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2024 BroadwayWorld Delaware Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kimberly Fitch - ANYTHING GOES - Milton Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Skyler Vann - HEATHERS - Milton Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical

Fred Munzert - LEGALLY BLONDE - Milton Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Ken Mammarella - THE PSYCHIC - Wilmington Drama League



Best Ensemble

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Milton Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Patrick Yarrington - CARRIE - Wilmington Drama League



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Luke Molloy - ANYTHING GOES - Milton Theatre



Best Musical

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Smyrna Opera House



Best Performer In A Musical

Sean Young - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Smyrna Opera House



Best Performer In A Play

Rick Nazzaro - THE MOUSETRAP - Clear Space Theatre



Best Play

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Clear Space Theatre



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Will Bryant - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Milton Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Cody Munzert - ANYTHING GOES - Milton Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Thomas Higgins - ROCK OF AGES - Clear Space Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Tiffany Beckford - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Clear Space Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

Milton Theatre



Comments