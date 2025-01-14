Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

By: Jan. 14, 2025
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards! 

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Delaware Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Kimberly Fitch - ANYTHING GOES - Milton Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Skyler Vann - HEATHERS - Milton Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Fred Munzert - LEGALLY BLONDE - Milton Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
Ken Mammarella - THE PSYCHIC - Wilmington Drama League

Best Ensemble
HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Milton Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Patrick Yarrington - CARRIE - Wilmington Drama League

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Luke Molloy - ANYTHING GOES - Milton Theatre

Best Musical
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Smyrna Opera House

Best Performer In A Musical
Sean Young - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Smyrna Opera House

Best Performer In A Play
Rick Nazzaro - THE MOUSETRAP - Clear Space Theatre

Best Play
A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Clear Space Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Will Bryant - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Milton Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Cody Munzert - ANYTHING GOES - Milton Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Thomas Higgins - ROCK OF AGES - Clear Space Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Tiffany Beckford - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Clear Space Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
Milton Theatre
 



