Tickets for Randy Rainbow and More on Sale at The Grand

The Grand has revealed 4 additional star-studded performances now on sale, featuring a premiere line-up of world-class comedians, beloved tribute groups, classic rock icons, and more, that join over 30 performances already on sale.



On September 19, the baby grand will host An Evening with Jimmy Webb. The legendary songwriter’s hits read like a who’s who of music giants – Glen Campbell, Linda Ronstadt, Richard Harris, Donna Summer and more icons have topped the charts with songs like “Wichita Lineman,” “Didn’t We,” and “MacArthur Park.”



On November 2, Get The Led Out will rock Copeland Hall. From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out (GTLO) has captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brought it to the concert stage, like you’ve never heard before.



On November 7, Leslie Jones: Live will have audiences roaring at The Playhouse on Rodney Square. You won’t want to miss the Wilmington debut of this Saturday Night Live star, three-time Primetime Emmy Award nominee, and Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People honoree.



Finally, on November 14, The Playhouse will host Randy Rainbow: National Freakin’ Treasure. Randy Rainbow is a four-time EMMY® and GRAMMY®-nominated American comedian, producer, actor, singer, writer, satirist, host, and New York Times bestselling author known for his popular web series, The Randy Rainbow Show. He returns to The Grand by popular demand after a sold-out engagement in 2024.



Tickets for the 4 newly announced shows are now on sale to the general public and can be purchased online at TheGrandWilmington.org or by calling 302-652-5577 or 302-888-0200. For Randy Rainbow: National Freakin’ Treasure and An Evening with Jimmy Webb, there are VIP packages available for purchase. More information about VIP packages can be found by visiting our website or calling the box office.



The fastest and easiest way to guarantee the best seats is to purchase online. Purchasers are reminded that the more shows they buy, the more they save! Purchasing 3 shows will save you 10%* per ticket and purchasing 6 shows will save you 20%* per ticket, along with free parking vouchers and a dining discount card to many of the local restaurants (*Discounts valid for select Broadway in Wilmington performances).



New shows will be announced frequently this summer and throughout the year, so patrons should visit TheGrandWilmington.org for details about upcoming exciting acts and performers.



NOW ON SALE! THE GRAND PRESENTS:

the baby grand

· September 19, 2025 - An Evening with Jimmy Webb

· September 24, 2025 - Ana Popovic: New Album This Fall!

· September 27, 2025 - Iris DeMent with Special Guest Ana Egge

· October 3, 2025 - Julian Lage: World’s Fair 10-Year Anniversary Tour

· October 25, 2025 – Ruthie Foster

· November 21, 2025 - An Evening with Jake Shimabukuro

· November 22, 2025- The Martin Sexton Abbey Road Show

· December 6, 2025- Lúnasa: An Irish Solstice Celebration with Special Guest Dave Curley



The Playhouse on Rodney Square



Broadway in Wilmington



· September 26-28, 2025 – Mrs. Doubtfire

· March 27-29, 2026- THE BOOK OF MORMON (*single tickets on sale this Fall)

· May 8-10, 2026 – Kinky Boots

· June 5-7, 2026 -Meredith Willson’s THE MUSIC MAN



Music & Variety



· October 3, 2025-Sheng Wang

· October 25, 2025- Mandy Patinkin In Concert: JUKEBOX. With Adam Ben-David on Piano.

· October 29, 2025-The Price Is Right LIVE

· November 7, 2025-Leslie Jones: Live

· November 14, 2025- Randy Rainbow: National Freakin’ Treasure

· February 6, 2026- Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp: Celebrating 30 Years of Friendship & Music



Copeland Hall:

· September 4, 2025- Direct from Sweden: The Music of ABBA

· September 7, 2025- GEORGE THOROGOOD and THE DESTROYERS “THE BADDEST SHOW ON EARTH

· September 10, 2025- An Evening with: Celtic Thunder - Their Greatest Songs and along the way a Reunion with Old Friends.

· September 14, 2025- TROMBONE SHORTY & ORLEANS AVENUE

· September 20, 2025- An Evening with Cowboy Junkies - Celebrating 40 Years

· October 3, 2025- Violent Femmes

· October 5, 2025- Pat Metheny Dream Box/MoonDial Tour

· October 30, 2025-Hot Tuna

· November 1, 2025- Il Divo By Candlelight

· November 2, 2025- Get The Led Out

· November 7, 2025- An Evening with Garrison Keillor with special guest Rich Dworsky

· November 22, 2025- Elmo & Friends Say Hello





