SHREK THE MUSICAL to be Presented at Delaware Theatre Company

Delaware Theatre Company, together with Wolf Performing Arts Center will celebrate the holiday season with Shrek the Musical, based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks movie.

On stage from December 3 to 21, this heartwarming show captures the spirit of transformation, as unlikely heroes and heroines embark on a journey to find their place in the world, but discover that true beauty lies within. Shrek the Musical is perfect for the whole family and is a festive reminder that we are the best versions of ourselves when sharing life with our communities and loved ones.

Wolf Performing Arts Center opened in September 2005, just a few months after its Founder, Bobbi Wolf, retired from teaching. Bobbi started Wolf PAC because he wanted to give children from many schools and neighborhoods the chance to learn and grow through theatre. Wolf PAC was created for children to have a safe place to gain confidence, character, and creativity, and knew how to meet that need. With support from friends, family, and the local community, Bobbi's dream became a reality, and Wolf PAC became a licensed nonprofit organization. Starting with just a handful of classes and three small productions, Wolf PAC has grown to where we are today, where hundreds of students are welcomed through its doors each year. Wolf PAC has made this journey because of the community's trust and support, and is renowned as a place that accepts and includes all children. With theatre at the heart of every child's learning, the curtain at Wolf Performing Arts Center will continue to open for generations of confident, creative children.