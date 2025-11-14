The Grand to Present The 49th Annual Grand Gala Featuring Bruce Hornsby

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Grand’s 49th Annual Grand Gala will take place on Friday, December 5, with a special performance by music legend Bruce Hornsby, featuring the Delaware Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Rob Moose. The evening will also honor Tom & Martha Carper with the 2025 Grand Medal for Excellence in the Performing Arts. The event starts at 8PM at The Grand, followed by the Ultimate After Party at The Hotel DuPont. All proceeds benefit The Grand’s Community Engagement Programs.

“The annual Grand Gala has been a tradition for decades, and this year, we are excited to celebrate our organization with a special performance featuring Rock and Roll legend Bruce Hornsby, who will share the stage with the Delaware Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Rob Moose. The Delaware Symphony Orchestra is a resident company at The Grand and one of our oldest and most valuable partners, which makes this year’s Gala especially thrilling,” said Skip Pennella, Executive Director of The Grand. “The Gala also serves as an opportunity to support The Grand’s incredible community engagement programs, which provide access to the arts for everyone throughout the Wilmington community.”

“The funds raised for this event will help over 20,000 students and community members experience the arts,” noted Emari V. Johnson, Director of Community Engagement at The Grand. “At The Grand, we firmly believe that the arts are for everyone, and programs like our Sensory-Friendly Family Shows, Charitable Ticket Vouchers, Stages of Discovery, and free Summer in the Parks series, help us connect directly with Wilmington in meaningful and measurable ways.”

The legendary event, a staple of the Wilmington social season for decades, returns in 2025. The evening begins at The Grand, where music icon Bruce Hornsby will take the stage with the Delaware Symphony Orchestra for an exclusive performance, conducted by Rob Moose. After the show, guests will make their way to The Hotel DuPont and enjoy the Ultimate After Party featuring themed rooms with local live music, delicious food, signature cocktails, and more. The Honorary Gala Co-Chairs are Tatiana & Gerret Copeland.