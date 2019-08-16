Second Street Players Open RUN FOR YOUR WIFE Sept. 13

If you think your life is complicated, imagine the life of ordinary, unassuming - and two-timing - taxi driver John Smith who has two wives in two nearby towns and must keep them from ever discovering each other! That's the plot of Run For Your Wife, Second Street Players' fast-paced comedy that opens at Riverfront Theater in downtown Milford on Friday, Sept. 13.

When cabbie John Smith, played by Brandon Twilley from Felton, is injured intervening in a mugging, his multi-matrimonial life of lies is turned upside down. With the help of his neighbor Stanley, played by Josiah Rich of Dover, John heaps lies upon lies to cover up his secret. The result is a mixture of slapstick and mistaken identities reminiscent of the best of Monty Python.

John's two wives, Mary and Barbara, are played by Aubrey Edwards of Felton and Erin Rich of Dover. Det. Sgt. Troughton and Det. Sgt. Porterhouse, the two police detectives investigating the marital mix-up, are played by Guy Crawford (Harrington) and John D. Rich, Jr. (Dover). Donnie Lonski (Felton) as Bobby Franklin, the flamboyant upstairs decorator, and Lezlie Eustis (Milford) as the inquisitive reporter round out the cast.

Run For Your Wife is directed by Steve Twilley of Milford. He is a veteran director of community theatre comedies and considers Run For Your Wife to be a classic. "This is definitely a 'tickle your funny bone' show," he says. "They don't get any funnier or better than this. There are laughs and surprises around every corner."

Written by Ray Cooney, who is recognized as the "master of farce," Run For Your Wife is perhaps his funniest play and certainly his most popular comedy. There have been more than 500 productions of Run For Your Wife all over the world and the script has been translated into more than 30 languages. It opened on Broadway in 1989, was made into a 2013 feature film, and this is the third time Ray Cooney's classic British bedroom farce has been performed by Second Street Players. And it just keeps getting funnier!

Run For Your Wife will be at the Riverfront Theater, 2 S. Walnut Street, Milford, DE for two weekends only. Performances are Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13, 14, 20 and 21 with curtain at 7 pm and matinees on Sunday, Sept. 15 and 22 with curtain at 2 pm. Tickets are $17 with a one-dollar discount for seniors, students, and military at the Sunday matinees. Reserved seating tickets can be purchased at www.secondstreetplayers.com or by calling the box office at 800-838-3006.

Run For Your Wife is performed by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc. The show is supported, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowments of the Arts. The Division promotes Delaware arts events on DelawareScene.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Delaware Stories

More Hot Stories For You