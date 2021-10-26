Possum Point Players Will Perform ELF THE MUSICAL at Christmas

The outdoor stage is dismantled and Possum Point Players are moving back inside for their holiday production of "Elf The Musical" opening Friday, Dec. 3. Set for Dec. 3, 4, 5, 10, 11,12, tickets for this family Christmas show are on sale now for 7:30 pm Friday performances and 2:00 pm matinees for shows on both Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are $27 adults and $25 for senior citizens and students, and are now available at http://www.possumpointplayers.org.

Adapted after the popular 2003 "Elf" the movie, "Elf The Musical" is directed by Kenney Workman and features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin and Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin. Diane Trautman is music director and Bliss Soucek is choreographer.

On stage in Possum Hall, the story introduces Buddy, a young orphan who mistakenly crawled into Santa's bag of gifts and was transported to the North Pole one Christmas Eve. The foundling youngster is lovingly raised as an elf and no one is aware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities give him away.

With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. He discovers the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa. Raised with positive thinking and good cheer, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

Becoming a modern-day holiday classic, "Elf The Musical" is sure to make everyone embrace their inner 'elf.' The Possums' cast is dedicated to showing that the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear!

Elf, The Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com