OUTSIDE MULLINGAR Comes to Delaware Theatre Company

Delaware Theatre Company proudly presents the Tony Award nominated play Outside Mullingar by John Patrick Shanley and directed by Bud Martin. This romantic, Irish comedy runs February 12 - March 1, 2020. Tickets are on sale now starting at $29 and can be purchased online at DelawareTheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at (302) 594-1100.

From the author of Doubt comes a romantic comedy set in rural Ireland. Anthony and Rosemary are lovelorn farmers who haven't got a clue when it comes to love. These hopeless singletons will need to overcome a bitter land feud, familial rivalries and their own romantic fears to find happiness. Full of dark humor and poetic prose, John Patrick Shanley's tenderhearted portrait reminds us it's never too late to take a chance on love.

Director Bud Martin says, "Outside Mullingar captures the spirit of Ireland. It is both beautiful and haunting. It shows the stubborn nature of people who don't know how to accept love in an environment where emotions are buried. The audience falls in love with these characters as they combat the barriers keeping them from connecting."

DTC's cast showcases Philadelphia's strongest talent. Playing the stubborn couple, Charlie DelMarcelle (Lucy & Saint Joan) and Kim Carson (Honk!) deliver charm and warmth. Real-life couple Dan Kern (Saint Joan) and Nancy Boykin share the stage as the couple's combative parents.

The production team consists of impressive Delaware Theatre Company alumni. With scenic design by Colin McIlvaine (Ella: First Lady of Song, Saint Joan), costume design by Katherine Fritz (Sanctions), lighting design by Thom Weaver (Honk!, Sanctions, Heisenberg), sound design by Michael Kiley (Saint Joan), audiences can expect a stunning visual and aural experience.

John Patrick Shanley is an American playwright, screenwriter, and director. His play, Doubt: A Parable, won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the 2005 Tony Award for Best Play. He won the 1988 Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for his film Moonstruck.

Performances are held on Delaware Theatre Company's stage, located at 200 Water Street in Wilmington, DE, just feet from the beautiful Riverfront. Outside Mullingar runs February 12 - March 1, 2020. Tickets are on sale now starting at $29 and can be purchased online at DelawareTheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at (302)594-1100. Free parking is available right outside of the theatre on Orange Street and next door at 101 Avenue of the Arts.





Related Articles Shows View More Delaware Stories

More Hot Stories For You