Milford Resident Wins Possum Point Players' Christmas Raffle

Lorraine Leavel of Milford was the winner of the Possum Point Players Christmas Possum Raffle.

The Possum, a handmade, stuffed animal, was created by Louise Hartzell, of Georgetown, one of the original PPP founding members who has made many over the 50 years the PPP has been performing.

"She used to make them for every show," said Anne Baker, Executive Administrator for PPP. "She would fashion them after a character in each play the Possums performed," said Baker. "We ran the raffle during the seven performances of White Christmas in early December," Baker added.

Possum Point Players values diversity and inclusion in casting, and in all other areas of the organization.

Possum Point Players is supported, in part, by grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.