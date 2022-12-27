Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards

Milford Resident Wins Possum Point Players' Christmas Raffle

Lorraine Leavel of Milford was the winner of the Possum Point Players Christmas Possum Raffle.

Dec. 27, 2022  
Milford Resident Wins Possum Point Players' Christmas Raffle

Lorraine Leavel of Milford was the winner of the Possum Point Players Christmas Possum Raffle.

The Possum, a handmade, stuffed animal, was created by Louise Hartzell, of Georgetown, one of the original PPP founding members who has made many over the 50 years the PPP has been performing.

"She used to make them for every show," said Anne Baker, Executive Administrator for PPP. "She would fashion them after a character in each play the Possums performed," said Baker. "We ran the raffle during the seven performances of White Christmas in early December," Baker added.

Possum Point Players values diversity and inclusion in casting, and in all other areas of the organization.

Possum Point Players is supported, in part, by grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.


BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


MAN OF LA MANCHA Comes to Delaware Theatre Company in April 2023 Photo
MAN OF LA MANCHA Comes to Delaware Theatre Company in April 2023
Man Of La Mancha comes to Delaware Theatre Company in April 2023. Written by Dale Wasserman, the production features music by Mitch Leigh and lyrics by Joe Darion, and is directed by Matt Silva.
ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS Comes to Delaware Theatre Company in February 2023 Photo
ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS Comes to Delaware Theatre Company in February 2023
One Man, Two Guvnors comes to Delaware Theate Company in February 2023! The play is written by Richard Bean, based on Servant of Two Masters by Carlo Goldoni, with songs by Grant Olding, and directed By Bud Martin.
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards; The Everett Theatre Leads Photo
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards; The Everett Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 19th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards; at The Everett Theatre Photo
Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards; at The Everett Theatre Leads Best Ensemble Performance!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 12th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

More Hot Stories For You


Milford Resident Wins Possum Point Players' Christmas RaffleMilford Resident Wins Possum Point Players' Christmas Raffle
December 27, 2022

Lorraine Leavel of Milford was the winner of the Possum Point Players Christmas Possum Raffle. The Possum, a handmade, stuffed animal, was created by Louise Hartzell, of Georgetown, one of the original PPP founding members who has made many over the 50 years the PPP has been performing.  
MAN OF LA MANCHA Comes to Delaware Theatre Company in April 2023MAN OF LA MANCHA Comes to Delaware Theatre Company in April 2023
December 23, 2022

Man Of La Mancha comes to Delaware Theatre Company in April 2023. Written by Dale Wasserman, the production features music by Mitch Leigh and lyrics by Joe Darion, and is directed by Matt Silva.
Follow BroadwayWorld on Mastodon and Post!Follow BroadwayWorld on Mastodon and Post!
December 22, 2022

Looking for a Twitter alternative to get your theatre news? We've got you covered! BroadwayWorld is now on two new micro-blogging social media sites.
ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS Comes to Delaware Theatre Company in February 2023ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS Comes to Delaware Theatre Company in February 2023
December 22, 2022

One Man, Two Guvnors comes to Delaware Theate Company in February 2023! The play is written by Richard Bean, based on Servant of Two Masters by Carlo Goldoni, with songs by Grant Olding, and directed By Bud Martin.
PLAID TIDINGS is Now Playing at Delaware Theatre CompanyPLAID TIDINGS is Now Playing at Delaware Theatre Company
December 11, 2022

Delaware Theatre Company is the home of this season's can't miss holiday extravaganza for the whole family: PLAID TIDINGS!
share