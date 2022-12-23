Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dec. 23, 2022  
MAN OF LA MANCHA Comes to Delaware Theatre Company in April 2023

Man Of La Mancha comes to Delaware Theatre Company in April 2023.

Written by Dale Wasserman, the production features music by Mitch Leigh and lyrics by Joe Darion, and is directed by Matt Silva.

Performances run April 12-30.

Man of La Mancha is one of the world's most popular musicals. Winner of five Tony Awards including Best Musical, Man of La Mancha features adventure, romance, and rousing classics like "The Impossible Dream" and "I, Don Quixote." Inspired by Don Quixote and set during the Spanish Inquisition, Man of La Mancha's Cervantes renames himself 'Don Quixote' and embarks on an epic quest to right all wrongs in the world.



