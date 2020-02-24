Live Script Reading of CLUE Announced At Media Film Festival

Whodunit?? Was it Mrs. Peacock in the library with the candlestick? Professor Plum in the conservatory with the rope? Join the audience to find out!

Based on the popular Parker Brothers game, the movie Clue was released in the mid-1980s and featured the board game's iconic characters, starring Tim Curry and Christopher Lloyd.

Presented as part of the 13th Annual Media Film Festival, the Clue script read features local talent bringing the murder mystery to life on stage at the Media Theatre on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 4:00pm.

Hometown celebrities include Fox 29 Weather Anchor Sue Serio as Mrs. Peacock, and Emmy Award Nominee Billy Vargus as Colonel Mustard. Other notable cast include Hedgerow Theatre Producing Artistic Director Jared Reed as Wadsworth the Butler, and local filmmakers Sara Painter and Tatyana Yassukovich.

Mary Beth Rim, Media resident and production director, says she chose Clue because, "Hollywood is in pre-production of the remake and, having loved the cult favorite so much, we think it is the perfect time to re-visit the original script with local talent! The excellent characters and fast-paced dialogue make this mystery fun to read aloud."

The Clue Live Script Read is a FREE presentation as part of the Media Film Festival, and open to the public. No reservations required. Please note that purchased tickets are required for the festival screenings.

The 13th Annual Media Film Festival shines its lights on the best in independent film at the Media Theatre April 2, 3, and 4, 2020. The Festival is packed full of film screenings, visitors from all over the world, and even a special late-night Fright Fest! Festival tickets are only $15 per night, and all-festival passes are available. To stay informed and purchase tickets, or check out the programming, please visit: www.mediaartscouncil.org/

The Film Festival is a part of the Media Arts Council (MAC) of Delaware County's arts programming. With a Gallery located at the bustling West End of State Street, MAC provides leadership, advocacy, and programming for Media, and is committed to fostering a wide variety of arts in the community.





