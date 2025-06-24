GLORY RIDE to Have Two Industry Readings This Month

Glory Ride will have its US premiere from February 18-March 8, 2026 at Delaware Theatre Company.
The new musical, Glory Ride, which tells the remarkable true story about Tour de France champion Gino Bartali, who secretly saved hundreds of innocent lives during Mussolini’s Fascist reign in World War II, will have two NYC industry readings this month.
Industry presentations will take place on June 27 and June 30 at The Duke on 42nd Street. Glory Ride will have its US premiere from February 18-March 8, 2026 at Delaware Theatre Company.
The cast for the reading will feature four-time Tony Award nominee Gregg Edelman (Water for Elephants, City of Angels), Matt Amira (Gatsby), Dan Berry (The Outsiders), Desi Oakley (Waitress), Neal Mayer (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), Sean Luc Rogers (Clarkston), and James D. Sasser (Jesus Christ Superstar). The cast also features Dominic Dorset, Ben Iken, Evan Jennings, Brandi Porter, Alex Schecter, Joe Serafini, Pamela Bob, James LaRosa, Weston LeCrone, Drew Seigla, and Sami Sutcliffe.
The production, featuring music and lyrics by Victoria Buchholz (Lockdown), and book by Victoria and Todd Buchholz, will be directed by Federico Bellone (West End: Dirty Dancing; International: The Phantom of the Opera), and choreographed by two-time Tony Award nominee Denis Jones (Broadway: Tootsie, Holiday Inn).
Glory Ride originally premiered in London, where it enjoyed a critically acclaimed sold-out limited engagement at the Charing Cross Theatre.
Based on the true story of legendary Tour de France champion Gino Bartali, Glory Ride takes audiences on a thrilling ride of defiance, sacrifice, and hope. During the darkest days of World War II, Bartali led a secret life, conspiring with the Cardinal of Florence to save hundreds of persecuted innocents from Mussolini's Fascists. Cycling thousands of miles, this unlikely team pulled off an incredible heist, creating the fastest resistance network the world never knew about...until now.
Videos