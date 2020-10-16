Delaware Theatre Company Announces 2020 Fall Class Lineup

All fall 2020 classes will be offered online through the Zoom platform.

DTC's fall acting classes are back, with a twist! All fall 2020 classes will be offered online through the Zoom platform.

To register for a class, visit www.delawaretheatre.org/classes, or call the box office at 302-594-1100. Registration must be completed and all fees paid by three business days before the start of class.

Check out all of the offerings below!

​DTC DRAMA CLUB

(Grades 2-8)

Who is ready to be in the fall play? ​

DTC Drama Club will meet online on Zoom Mondays and Wednesdays after school from 4:00 to 5:00 as students work together to rehearse and perform the play The Wind in the Willows, the classic tale written by Kenneth Grahame and dramatized by Johanna Schloss.

What is the play about? In The Wind in the Willows, a group of friends, tired of being cooped up at home, seek adventures big and small, and find that they are smarter, braver, stronger, and sometimes a little sillier than they had known themselves to be. Adventure awaits in this humorous story of Rat, Mole, Toad, and Badger; a story of lazy days on the river; a journey into the deep, dark woods; a wild joy-ride in a car; and a daring escape from danger!

All students who register for DTC Drama Club will get a part in the play. Students will rehearse and perform online, and round out their DTC Drama Club experience with virtual theatre games/exercises, costume design demonstrations, and opportunities to build an ensemble that has fun while working together to create a show. The play will be performed live on Zoom and also recorded and posted online for families and friends to enjoy. Spaces are limited! Advance registration is required!

Mondays and Wednesdays, October 19-November 11, 2020 (8 sessions)

4:00 to 5:00 p.m. (on Zoom)

$150 - Register Online Now! or call the DTC Box Office at 302-594-1100.

MUSICAL THEATRE AUDITIONING FOR TEENS

(grades 9-12)

What is a ballad? An up-tempo? How do I pick my 16 bars? What do I do once I have memorized my song? If you are looking to develop a musical theatre song for use at auditions, then this online class is perfect for you!

Examine audition protocol and terminology, participate in song selection and cutting, and work on your vocals and presentation skills in this class designed for high school teens interested in auditioning for musicals at school, in the community, and beyond!

The class will take place on Zoom. Students must have a device for participating in the Zoom class and a separate one for playing accompaniments to sing with during class. Spaces are limited! Advance registration is required!

Thursdays, October 22 through November 19, 2020 (5 sessions)

4:00 to 5:00 p.m. (on Zoom)

$100 - Register Online Now! or call the DTC Box Office at 302-594-1100.

BEGINNING ACTING FOR ADULTS

(ages 18 and up)

Are you ready to dive into the world of acting? In this Zoom class, take part in theatre exercises as well as basic script work designed to help you develop physical and vocal expression, explore the actor's process of examining a script, and lay the groundwork for further acting study. A fun, collaborative, and supportive online class environment will help you become comfortable working in front of others, yet there is plenty of individualized attention to help you move from where you are to the next level! Beginners as well as those with some theatre experience are welcome.

Mondays, October 19 through November 23, 2020 (6 sessions)

7:00 to 8:30 p.m. (on Zoom)

$150 - Register Online Now! or call the DTC Box Office at 302-594-1100.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You