Delaware County Dance Film Festival Returns This July & August

﻿﻿The Andes Dance Collective, founded by dancer/choreographers Gloria McLean, Columbine Macher, David Capps and composer/performer Marshall Coid, presents the DELAWARE COUNTY 2ND DANCE FILM FESTIVAL AND WORKSHOP, bringing new dance and music events to the Catskills Delaware County region. This year, in two 4-day weekends, July 21-24 and August 4-7, the Festival will include two live dance/music performances (premieres), film screenings, and dance workshops.

FESTIVAL PERFORMANCES:

Saturday July 23, 7:30 PM at the Open Eye Theater in Margaretville, NY, joined by guest artist/choreographer/educator Joy McEwen

Saturday August 6, 7:30 PM at the Kirkside Pavilion in Roxbury, NY, joined by guest artist/choreographer/educator Maxine Steinman

Suggested donation is $20, though all are welcome and encouraged to attend.

The performances feature choreography and direction by renowned ADC artists Columbine Macher and Gloria McLean, and will be performed to an original score by Marshall Coid joined by guest percussionist Michael Suchorsky. The ensemble will consist of dancers from New York City, local areas and across the USA. They will premiere a work that explores movement, sound and choreographic interpretations of selected film techniques, seamlessly integrating sections choreographed in advance with inspired improvisational/choreographic material developed collaboratively in Workshop Training/Rehearsal/Research Sessions.

Along with live dance performances, each evening will feature screenings of films by visionary filmmakers Nancy Allison, Kathy Rose, and Lisa Karrer. Their distinctive and inspiring creativity will significantly contribute to the Festival's expansive exploration of movement in relation to time, music, and nature.

Nancy Allison (Guest Filmmaker) is a dancer, choreographer, filmmaker and educator. She is best known in the US as a leading interpreter and stager of the classic American modern dance repertory of Jean Erdman. From 1976 - 1993 Allison was a member of Theater of The Open Eye founded by Erdman and her husband, the mythologist, Joseph Campbell, which culminated in her work as executive producer and featured dancer in the three-volume video archive Dance and Myth: The World of Jean Erdman. Allison's choreography has been presented by the Athens Festival in Greece, House of Composers in Moscow, Lincoln Center Out-of-Doors Festival, Baltimore Museum of Art, Blossom Music Festival in Cleveland, OH, Artquake in Portland, OR and most recently at the Experimental Art and Contemporary Dance Festival in Tbilisi, Georgia.

She has taught on faculty and as a guest artist at universities throughout the US from NYU to University of Hawaii and internationally at Les Grandes Ballet Canadiens in Montréal and C'a Foscari (University of Venice) and Centro teatrale di ricerca (Center for Theatrical Research) in Venice. Her films have screened at festivals throughout the world including Dance Films Association and Film Society of Lincoln Center's Dance on Camera Festival, (New York), Festival International du Films sur l'Art (Montréal), Toronto Independent Film Festival, Venice Film Festival, Mykonos Biennale (Greece), São Carlos Videodance Festival (Brazil), Festival Cinemística (Granada, Spain), Signes de la Nuit (Paris,France) and Zeichen der Nacht (Berlin,Germany). ((https://filmfreeway.com/nancyallison)

Marshall Coid (Founder, Composer, Multi-disciplinary Performer, Educator) has been described by The New York Times as "astonishingly versatile" for his 4-decade career as a composer, countertenor, violinist, actor, librettist, musical/stage director, conductor, educator, and visual artist/stage designer. He trained as a violinist at The Juilliard School and studied other disciplines privately after graduation. He taught as an Adjunct Professor at Columbia University for two decades.

Marshall has created scores for Dance, Theater, Opera and Concert presentations both here and abroad. His "Whitman Cantata" won the Dessoff Choirs 75th Anniversary Composers Competition and was premiered at Lincoln Center in 2000. Mr. Coid has scored productions for Intar, The Production Company, 4 plays at Repertorio Espanol, Lincoln Center Out of Doors Festival and the International Performers Festival in Belgium. His critically acclaimed opera "The Bundle Man" (Ilsa Gilbert Libretto) was presented at Theatre for the New City in 1993. He created the title role in the late, legendary director, Tom O'Horgan's inspired production, produced and conducted by the late Mimi Stern-Wolfe.

His solo appearances include Live TV Broadcasts from Lincoln Center and The Kennedy Center, MOMA, The Metropolitan Museum, The Guggenheim Museum, Town Hall, National Cathedral, St John the Divine (as Artist-in-Residence for 6 Seasons w/New York's Ensemble for Early Music), United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, The United Nations, Library of Congress, Spoleto Festival USA and Italy, New York Shakespeare Festival, Oxford and Yale universities, Lincoln Center Great Performers Series, Ithaca Opera, NYC Opera, Connecticut Grand Opera, Center for Contemporary Opera (4 productions), etc. He has also performed/taught throughout the US with Orchestras, Choruses and in Chamber Music and Early Music Series. He is featured in the film ALL THE WAY TOWARD EVENING. Most recently he sang with pianist Mimi Stern-Wolfe in a NY Philharmonic recital event curated by Academy-Award-winning composer John Corigliano.

Marshall's Theatre activities include Broadway (currently he is the onstage violin soloist for CHICAGO), Off-Broadway, Cabaret, and Experimental Theatre/Opera. Most recently he appeared as Puck in Ray Leslee's STANDUP SHAKESPEARE (Steppenwolfe, Chicago) and as the Ghost of Future Past in Leslee's A CHAMBER CHRISTMAS CAROL with Downtown Music Productions.

Lisa Karrer (Guest Filmmaker) is an interdisciplinary artist. composer, vocalist, filmmaker and ceramicist with an international background in live performance, opera, music-theatre works, video, sound, and museum installation. Her projects are inspired and motivated by focused studies of literature, historical fiction and current events, examining topics such as cultural migration and displacement, evolutionary science, dissociative behavior, and global myths and archetypes. She frequently collaborates with visual and performing artists on her own works, as well as theirs.

Karrer has received many funding awards to support her projects, most recently an Individual Artist Grant from New York State Council on the Arts for her large-scale installation SHELTER. This exhibit chronicles the narratives of refugees and their resettlement in American cities, and was premiered at Burchfield Penny Art Center in Buffalo, NY, December 2020-June 2021 https://www.burchfieldpenny.org/exhibition:12-11-2020-03-28-lisa-karrer-shelter/. Plans for touring SHELTER to other US venues are currently in the works. Karrer is also a visiting artist and educator, lecturing on topics such as Cultural Anthropology, theories of Hauntology and the Emancipated Spectator, and hands-on approaches to installation and multi-arts practice. She holds an MFA in Digital and Interdisciplinary Art Practice from the city College of New York. https://lisakarrer.wordpress.com/.

Columbine Macher (Founder, Dancer, Choreographer, Dance Educator) began her professional dance education in her native Germany at the Folkwang Hochschule under the direction of Pina Bausch. In 1987 she moved to NYC to continue her studies at the Martha Graham School, the Limón Institute, and the Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute. Since then, she has extensively performed and taught throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Described by The New York Times as "a dancer of formidable dramatic potency," Columbine performed for 15 years as a soloist with the Eleo Pomare Dance Company. She also performed with Ze'eva Cohen, Amanda Miller, Maxine Steinman, filmmaker Kathy Rose, Xavier Le Roy at MoMA PS1, and in the Bessie-awarded MoMA's exhibition "Judson Dance Theater - The Work Is Never Done" in Simone Forti's "Dance Constructions".

Columbine's solo and collaborative dances have been presented at NYC venues including Merce Cunningham Studio, Center for Performance Research, Kumble Theater, 92 St. Y Harkness Dance Center. She also creates experimental 16mm dance films, which have been screened at festivals in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; at Brooklyn Studios for Dance: in Austin, TX; the "Bare Bones Festival" of the American Dance Guild; and the Film Makers' Coop in NYC.

Columbine has served on the faculties at The Ailey School, Ballet Hispanico, and the Limón Institute in NYC and has taught as an Adjunct Professor for Modern Dance at universities including Saint Elizabeth University, Long Island University, and Hofstra University. Internationally, she has been a guest artist at the Kuopion Konservatorio in Finland, Rotterdamse Dansacademie and Artez Dansacademie in the Netherlands, the Tsai Jui-Yueh Dance Foundation in Taipei/Taiwan, and the Korean National University of the Arts in Seoul. She holds a B.F.A. in Dance from Marymount Manhattan College and an M.F.A. in Dance from New York University, Tisch School of the Arts.

Joy McEwen (Guest Dance Artist) was recently a guest artist for the Purdue Contemporary Dance Company in Spring 2022. She danced professionally in New York City as a principal dancer with Erick Hawkins Dance Company. In addition, she performed with Nancy Meehan Dance Company, Gloria McLean/LIFEDANCE, Valerie Green/Dance Entropy, Kipos Dance Company, among others. She so-founded the Wellspring Project (Dance) that was based in New York City. Performance highlights included appearances at the American Dance Festival, Jacob's Pillow, Lincoln Center and The Joyce Theater. She has toured internationally, including performances in Canada, Switzerland, Yugoslavia and Portugal. Mrs. McEwen has been a guest instructor at UNLV, Marymount Manhattan College. Hunter College and the American Dance Festival. She was also on the staff at Yeshiva University/Stern's College for Women/ Mrs. McEwen graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with an MFA in Performng Arts-Dance and a BFA from the University of Michigan.

In 2021, Mrs. McEwen retired from the Department of Purdue Bands & Orchestras, where she was the director of Auxiliaries and Coach of the Golduster dance Team. At Purdue, she also has taught and choreographed in the Liberal Arts Patti and Rusty Rueff School of Visual and Performing Arts Department of Theater. She has also taught classes in the College of health and Kinesiology. In 2012, Mrs. McEwen was named Dance Educator of the Year by the Indiana Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance.

Gloria McLean (Founder, Dancer, Choreographer, Dance Educator) is artistic director of LIFEDANCE/Gloria McLean and Dancers. She choreographs, teaches and performs from her base in New York City and Andes, NY. LIFEDANCE is dedicated to the integration of body, mind and spirit through the creative process. McLean's dances often collaborate with new music, art, language and the environment. Her choreography has been presented in NYC and internationally, including the American Dance Festival, festivals in Ireland, Paris, Montreal, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, Korea, and China. In October 2019, she produced "Lucky Dragon 5 Voyage to Hope," with sculptor Ken Hiratsuka, bringing together artists from around the world on the theme of world peace in memory of the those who perished in the Bikini Island nuclear tests in 1954. In June 2018 in Beijing, McLean collaborated with leading Chinese avant-garde choreographer Wen Hui and Ken Hiratsuka to produce "Stone.Paper, Line. Sky. Water"-dance interacting with drawing, live stone carving, water and audience in the unique 3-story architectural space of painter Huang Rui's Cloud Pavillion. In 2012 McLean's "Dancing Without Illusion" paid tribute to painter Will Barnet. Her video "Twice Marked" was exhibited at Brattleboro Museum in 2008 and the ADF Dancing for the Camera Festival 2009.

Teaching credits include: Professor of Modern Dance for two years at Keimyung University in Daegu, South Korea (2009-2011); Henry-Bascom Visiting Professor at UW/Madison (2000); George Washington University (1997 and 2000). Adjunct positions and Guest Artist residencies at Manhattanville College, American University, Dowling College, Hofstra University, University of Texas/Edinburgh and San Marcos, and numerous others. She first received acclaim as a leading member of the Erick Hawkins Dance Company from 1982-1993, performing major female roles in the repertory, teaching at the Hawkins School, and touring the U.S. and internationally. Currently McLean is President of the American Dance Guild producing festivals live and online. She teaches live and through zoom.

"I make dances to celebrate human existence, the miracle of the expressive body, with other artists, people, places, forms, media, with ideas that inspire us, and speak to our shared condition. I am. It dances."

Kathy Rose's (Guest Filmmaker) work has evolved from her early drawn animated films of the 1970's, through her unique, pioneering performance work combining dance with film in the 1980-90's, to her current surreal performance video spectacles and installations, with influence from symbolist art and the Japanese Noh theater, Fellini's work, and artists Hannah Hoch and Remedios Varo. Rose has toured throughout the U.S. and Europe, appearing at the Museum of Modern Art, Kennedy Center, at Lincoln Center, Fondation Cartier pour l'art Contemporain, the Walker Art Center, The Kitchen, Institute of Contemporary Art in London, Hirschorn Museum/Washington Gulbenkian Foundation in Lisbon, Akademie die Kunst in Berlin, as well as performances in Geneva, Helsinki, Amsterdam, Bern, Zurich, Hiroshima, and more.

Rose's awards include a Guggenheim Fellowship in Performance Art in 2003, 6 grants from the NEA, 4 grants from NYSA on the Arts, 3 grants from the NYFA, and grants from Harvestworks Digital, the Marie Walsh Sharpe Art Fdn, American Film Institute, and more, all awarded in categories including Film, Dance, Choreography, Interarts, Video. Rose is a Distinguished Alumni of the California Institute of the Arts and currently a Master Lecturer at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia.



Rose's recent videos have shown in many festivals including Dance on Camera at Lincoln Center, Il Coreografo Elettronico/Naples; Dance Camera West (LA); Pompidou Center in France ; Fashion Film Festival Milano; Budapest Autumn Festival; American Dance Festival; Montage Video Dance/Johannesburg; Invideo Milan; New Moves International/Glasgow; Frame International Dance-Video Festival/Lisbon; Dance Without Shadow/Lisbon; International Video Dance Festival - Le Breuil, France; Sao Carlos Videodance Festival; Topanga Film Festival; Sans Souci Dance Video Festival; Artechmedia/Canary Islands, It's LIQUID International Art Show in Venice at the Palazzo Flangini, etc. Her most recent performance "Opera of the Interior" premiered in Animator 2015 in Poznan, Poland.

Maxine Steinman (Guest Dance Artist) a native of Brooklyn, has been teaching and choreographing at Montclair State University for 20 years. Her choreography has been presented at Dance Space, Teachers College, New Dance Group, Urban Artworks, Limón Institute, Peridance, the American College Dance Festival, and the 92nd Street Y Harkness Dance Festival, among others. Internationally, Maxine has been invited to Taiwan, Brazil, Mexico, Spain, Japan, France, Italy, Germany, Czech Republic and Cyprus to teach, choreograph, and perform her work. She has also been commissioned to create works for Montclair State University, Hofstra University, Marymount Manhattan College, the Ailey School, and in international schools and conservatories. Maxine received commissioning grants from the O'Donnell-Green Foundation for Music and Dance to collaborate with composers Dred Scott and Matthew Ferry in 2009 and 2011. Maxine performed with Eleo Pomare (12 years), Denishawn Repertory Dancers, Mafata Dance Company, Robin Becker, Regina Larkin, Sue Bernhard, Spiritdance, Dance Imprints and in the LINKS (Limón Initiative Nurturing Kids) Project with the José Limón Dance Company, among others.

With a grant from the Brazilian Consulate, Maxine performed sections of Jose Limón's Dances for Isadora in São Paulo, Brazil. She has taught at the Limón Institute, The Ailey School, Hofstra University, and Marymount Manhattan College and is currently BFA Dance Program Coordinator at Montclair State University . She was formerly the director of the LINKS Project for the Limón Foundation, and stages excerpts of "A Choreographic Offering" by José Limón for universities. Maxine holds a BFA in Dance from Adelphi University and an MA in Dance Education from Teachers College Columbia University and an MFA in Dance from University ofWisconsin-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts.





Michael Suchorsky (Guest Musician) has spent decades performing and recording around the world in a wide variety of musical genres, from middle eastern jazz to micro-tonal to punk rock. He has appeared at venues from CBGBS in NYC to the Berlin, Montreaux, Zurich, Copenhagen, and Bologna Jazz Festivals, Mores New Music Festival, the Fete de l'Humanite (Paris), and NY's Lincoln Center. His longstanding touring and recording worldwide include associations with Lou Reed, Soldier String Quartet, jazz trumpeter Don Cherry, French rock legend Jacques Higelin, and other major artists.

Michael has composed music for film, TV, dance, and numerous bands including his joint collective project the Everyman Band, which released albums for ECM, and has enjoyed multiple tours in the Europe and the U.S. The band was voted one of the best new electronic bands in the Down Beat 31st annual International Critics Poll. Another composition was a choral for the Delaware County Complaint Choir (DCCC), in which part of the libretto was based on complaints sent in by residents of the region.

With training at the Berklee College of Music, and privately with Joe Morello, Michael has played on the Shelly Hirsch/Simon Ho CD "Where Were You Then?", released on John Zorn's Tzadiks Key Series. He secured a record contract with iconic producer Tom Wilson, and even had a brief stint with the 1910 Fruit Gum Company. Michael's years of collaborative performances with many choreographers and dancers have significantly contributed to the evolution of the Andes Dance Collective and their Delaware County Dance Film Festival.