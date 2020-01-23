Wright State University Theatre Presents ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

Wright State University Theatre continues its 45th season in the Herbst Theatre with the classic Ibsen play, An Enemy of the People, running from February 21st - March 1st. This drama shocked the world when it premiered nearly a century and half ago, but its story still resonates today with its themes of majority rule vs minority rights, freedom of the press, and - for the first time in Western drama - the subject of pollution and the environment. Henrik Ibsen, one of the world's most popular and influential playwrights himself, even declared, "I am still uncertain as to whether I should call An Enemy of the People a comedy or a straight drama. It may have many traits of comedy, but it also is based on a serious idea." This play has been considered one of Ibsen's finest works, coming from the playwright who authored, A Doll's House.

Ibsen's explosive drama, An Enemy of the People, tells the story of a small Norwegian town that has just struck fame and wealth for its medicinal spring waters and one man's quest to do right, which brings him at odds with the interests of his community. After Dr. Stockmann discovers a possible toxic contamination endangering the town's sole industry, his brother, the Mayor, launches a counterattack that threatens to tear their community-and family-apart. Sometimes the strongest man in the world is the man who stands most alone.

In the Wright State production, Dr. Stockmann will be portrayed by Nick Martin, with Hailey Marshall (Catherine Stockmann), Annika Whetstone (Petra Stockmann), Will Graber (Peter Stockmann), Christopher Wells (Billing), Cole Frasher (Aslaksen), Louie Kurtzman (Hofstad), Aidan Lord (Morten Kiil), Jake Siwek (Captain Horster), Matthew Shanahan (Eilif Stockmann), Mikey Fried (Morten Stockmann), Dylan Roll (The Drunk), with an ensemble featuring Kyle Channell, Xiao Denker, Branden Fisher, Chap Hollin, Theo Karras, Kevin Lausch, Alex Tisher (Male Ensemble), Abby Bookman, Abby Choi, Amanda Jacobson, Alexis Muhlenkamp, Brie Parsons (Female Ensemble), Nick Salazar (Male Swing), and Sydney Freihofer (Female Swing).

Behind the scenes, An Enemy of the People is directed by W. Stuart McDowell (Fiddler on the Roof, 1913: The Great Dayton Flood, Les Misérables) with assistant direction by Grayson Edwards, sets designed by Carleigh Siebert, lighting by Malia Dalba, costumes by Tatyana Kowalski, properties by John Lavarnway, and sound by James Dunlap and Grace Randall.

Performances are February 21, 22, 28. 29 at 8:00 pm; February 23, 29, March 1 at 2:00 pm; February 27 at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $10 for seniors and $5 for students.

For tickets and theatre information call the Box Office at (937) 775-2500, or purchase single tickets online at http://www.wright.edu/tdmp.





