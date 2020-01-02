Victoria Theatre Association Has Announced That Citilites Restaurant & Bar Will Undergo Renovations

Victoria Theatre Association has announced that Citilites Restaurant & Bar will close Jan. 2, 2020, for renovations and a concept change. The space will undergo a nine-month renovation with plans to reveal a new concept in the fall.

Located in the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center, Citilites opened in 2003 and has served an average of 28,235 patrons for business lunch and pre-performance dinners each year, totaling 451,760 patrons over its 16 years.

"It's high time for a makeover," comments Ty Sutton, President & CEO for Victoria Theatre Association which owns and operates the Schuster Center and the restaurant. "Very few upgrades have been made over the past 16 years. We're excited to completely renovate and unveil a brand-new food & beverage option for performance patrons."

VTA has engaged The Idea Collective, a Dayton-based design group, to assist with the new concept and renovation.

"Whenever we are approached to collaborate on a revitalization project in downtown, we ask a single question: 'Does this matter to Dayton, and why?'," stated Chris Dimmick with The Idea Collective. "The opportunity to work with VTA's incredible team and reimagine the Citilites concept certainly checks that box for us. We're thrilled to help elevate the Schuster Center experience not only for our fantastic arts community and theater-goers but for Dayton as well."

The new concept will be unveiled in the fall of 2020. Any patrons with upcoming dinner reservations will be contacted by management. The restaurant will not be open for lunch during the week or for any pre-performance dining until after the renovation is completed. Previously planned events will continue with Elite Catering handling all catered events. Questions on events should be directed to Elite Catering at 937-503-1715.

For information on Victoria Theatre Association's 2019-2020 season, visit www.ticketcenterstage.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Dayton Stories

More Hot Stories For You