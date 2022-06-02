The Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards Showcase is Set For Next Week

The Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards (MVHSTA) Showcase will be at the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, June 7 at 7:30 p.m., hosted by Dayton Live. Tickets are available at daytonlive.org/mvhsta-showcase and through the Dayton Live Ticket Office Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 937-228-3630.

The MVHSTAs celebrate, support, and advocate for high school theatre education throughout the Miami Valley region. The program celebrates high school plays, musicals, students, and educators by formally recognizing the extraordinary achievements of our community's productions.

The awards showcase on June 7 will be an exciting night where the work of all 21 participating high schools, their students, and staff members will be recognized through a series of award categories and production numbers on the Mead Theatre stage at the Schuster Center. Awards include Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Student Design and Theatre Director of the Year.

Additionally, Dayton Live is proud to be an official Regional Awards Program (RAP) with the National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (NHSMTA®). That means that for the first time, the MVHSTAs are sending two students to New York City to participate in The Jimmy Awards®/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (NHSMTA®) this June.

Presented by The Broadway League Foundation, the NHSMTA invites one Best Actress and one Best Actor nominee from each local regional ceremony to New York City for a week-long theatre intensive that includes coaching, training, and rehearsing led by some of Broadway's most accomplished professionals.

The two students representing the MVHSTAs this year are Isabel Rawlins and Zach Ahrens, both from Versailles High School. These two performers were top scorers in their representative roles and truly demonstrated their talents at a musical theatre workshop with nine other student performers. Isabel and Zach look forward to furthering their musical theatre aspirations in New York.

Nominees will spend one week in New York City from Monday, June 20, 2022, through Tuesday, June 28, 2022, and their combined efforts throughout the week will lead to one extraordinary talent showcase performed live in front of an audience on a Broadway stage. The thirteenth annual Jimmy Awards will take place on Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Minskoff Theatre. For more information, please visit www.JimmyAwards.com.

The NHSMTA program impacts more than 140,000 students who participate in 46 regional high school musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of touring Broadway productions throughout the United States. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the program has been the catalyst for more than $5,000,000 in educational scholarships.