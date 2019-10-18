The Human Race Theatre Co Presents THE CAKE

Della Brady is the proud owner of Della's Sweets, and she has been selected to compete on The Great American Baking Show. But when her best friend's daughter comes home to North Carolina to get married, Della's life gets turned upside down when she realizes there's not just one bride, but two. Della's husband, Tim, says she can't possibly bake their wedding cake. But can she? Should she? For the first time in her life, Della is left to re-examine the beliefs she's always held - and the foundations of her own marriage.

The Human Race Theatre Company's Artistic Director, Kevin Moore, knew right away that this play would be an essential addition to the Women of Influence season. He says, "I fell in love with this play. While the inspiration may be taken from current headlines about discrimination, the play is less about the politics and more about how we challenge our own beliefs for the people we love. That makes for great theatre!"

The Cake was written by Bekah Brunstetter, a writer and co-producer on the NBC smash-hit family drama This Is Us, and she packs this play full of hilarity and compassion as she offers a prism into four different experiences of the place where love, tradition, and family expectations collide. The principal role of Della was originated by Debra Jo Rupp (That 70s Show) in both the world premiere and Off-Broadway productions.

The Cake stars Laurie Carter Rose as Della, Tim Lile as Tim, Claire Kennedy as Jen, and Candice Handy as Macy, and is directed by Greg Hellems.

The preview performance of The Cake is October 31; opening night is November 1. Both performances begin at 8 PM.

This production is sponsored by Marion's Piazza, Ashley's Pastry Shop, Sue Spiegel and Lisa Hanauer, Heather Bailey and Frank Scenna, Della's Baking Class Sponsorship Club, and Anonymous Friends.

All season long, The Human Race Theatre Company is partnering with The Neon for the "Women of Influence in the Movies" series. Join us at The Neon on Monday November 4 at 7:30 pm for Saving Face. Wil is a lesbian, but she dare not tell her widowed mother or very traditional grandparents. She's shocked to find out she's not the only one in her family with romantic secrets when she learns her 48-year-old mother is pregnant and has just been kicked out of the family home.





