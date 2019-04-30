THE BOOK OF MORMON Comes to Mead Theater 5/21 - 5/26

Apr. 30, 2019  
THE BOOK OF MORMON Comes to Mead Theater 5/21 - 5/26Hello! THE BOOK OF MORMON's next mission is in Dayton, Ohio at Mead Theater from May 21 to 26, 2019.

Rejoice, Book of Mormon followers, for the worldwide phenomenon (Hamilton who?) coming to you on its massive nationwide tour.

From the four-time Emmy Award-winning creators of South Park, Trey Parker and Matt Stone comes this outrageous comedy musical about a pair of mismatched Mormon newbies who are sent on a mission to a place that's just about as far from Salt Lake City as you can get - Uganda. The musical was written in collaboration with Robert Lopez, the Tony Award-winning writer of Avenue Q and Frozen, and co-directed by Mr. Parker and three-time Tony nominee Casey Nicholaw (Spamalot, The Drowsy Chaperone).

With a roof-lifting 19 original songs that range from filthy and obscene to sweet and full of heart, this is sure to win over 'mostly' everyone (although perhaps don't bring your local pastor along to see it).

For tickets and more information, please visit https://www.daytontheatre.com/theaters/mead-theater/the-book-of-mormon.php



