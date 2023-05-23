Ohio Theatre Lima Announces Grand Opening Of Their Mainstage ONE NIGHT IN FANTASIA

Shake your groove thing with these funny and musical lunatics for an evening of great music, wacky comedy and disco dancing!

Ohio Theatre Lima announces the grand opening of their mainstage! - a hilarious musical tribute to The Ohio Theatre Lima's night club 'Glory Days' is set to open the Main Stage at the 95 year old Historic Venue.

"Fantasia" was the name of the Discotheque that Night Club entrepreneur Larry Comer opened inside The Ohio Theatre which he rebranded as Ohio Theatre 2 after purchasing the property from Warner Brothers in 1978. Comer operated the venue under numerous names and themes until 2013.

Current Owners Michael Bouson and Joe Correll are also the Artistic Directors for the award-winning Avante Garage Theatre Company which produces all of the entertainment at the venue including "One Night in Fantasia." The Avante Garage was founded in 1984 by Bouson as in Improv/Sketch Comedy Troupe that became the longest running professional theatre company in Nashville at the time.

"One Night in Fantasia" features an all local cast of Theatre Professionals including Bouson and Correll, Kristin Lee, Laura Wells-Parent, Stacee Brown, Davyon Williamson, Ellie Warnement, Alli Fronzaglia and Cooper Dappert. Williamson, Warnement, Fronzaglia and Dappert are all from area High Schools which is inline with the Ohio Theatre's commitment to fostering young local talent encouraging them to remain in Lima after completing their education.

The story evolves around a group of Disco Fanatics who are angry with the current owners of the theatre who have turned their beloved Night Club into a Dinner Theatre. They trick these hapless owners into renting them their space so they can host a Fundraiser/Protest to further their cause of returning The Ohio Theatre to it's Nightclub Heyday! Will they succeed or will they become convinced that Dinner Theatre in Lima isn't so bad after all!? You'll have to see the show to find out!

Come on out to The Ohio Theatre Lima and shake your groove thing with these funny and musical lunatics for an evening of Great Music, Wacky Comedy and yes, Disco Dancing! Performances begin June 2.




