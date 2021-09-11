MOTHERHOOD THE MUSICAL Comes to Amil Tellers Next Month

Motherhood the Musical is coming to Amil Tellers next month! The production will run October 8-17, 2021.

Having a baby is just the beginning...motherhood is for life.

In the original play Motherhood The Musical, four women share their insights, challenges and pleasures at a baby shower.

In 90 minutes of fun, you'll get a peek into the powerful friendship of Amy, a soon-to-be first-time mom; Brooke, a hard-working lawyer; Barb, a stressed-out mother of five; and Tina, a single mom seeking to balance work, her family and her divorce.

Motherhood The Musical is a funny, yet loving look at being a mom at any age. It's climbing the emotional mountain only to find that there's laundry at the top.

Book, music and lyrics by Sue Fabisch . Orchestrations and arrangements, music, lyrics by Johnny Rodgers.

Learn more at https://www.amiltellers.org/team-1.