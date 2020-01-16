Legendary Preservation Hall Jazz Band To Bring The Sounds Of New Orleans To The McKnight Center For The Performing Arts

A world-renowned musical group specializing in traditional jazz music will perform at The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, Jan. 30. The Preservation Hall Jazz Band (PHJB) is composed of a talented ensemble of jazz musicians known for maintaining the rich history of New Orleans through their unforgettable performances and undeniable talent and will take the stage at The McKnight Center Performance Hall for the first time.

"When we play music, the barometer for us as a band is whether the locals are reacting," said Ben Jaffe, creative director for the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. "In New Orleans, we play music for dances and parades, funerals and churches. It's important to us to make music people connect to, that people dance to, that people really feel, emotionally and physically.a?? That's the tradition we grew up with, that's what we know."

The concert will highlight both classic jazz favorites and PHJB's latest album entitled "So It Is," which taps into New Orleans's Afro-Cuban roots and showcases the undeniable talent present in PHJB's septet. The PHJB have shared festival stages with legends like Stevie Wonder, Elvis Costello, the Black Keys, and the Grateful Dead, among others.

"The Preservation Hall Jazz Band is a musical institution whose sounds carry forward the vibrant, living history of New Orleans," Marilynn and Carl Thoma Executive Director Mark Blakeman said. "We're honored to host them at The McKnight Center and look forward to experiencing the Crescent City's inimitable spirit alive on our stage."

Tickets are still available and can be purchased online at McKnightCenter.org, by calling (405) 744-9999, or emailinginfo@mcknightcenter.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Dayton Stories

More Hot Stories For You