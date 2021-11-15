Dayton Live Announces Updated Health & Safety Policy

Starting Monday, November 22, 2021, Dayton Live patrons will no longer be required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated or a negative COVID-19 test for entry into all Dayton Live venues.

"Due to improving health conditions, we will be lifting the proof of vaccination requirement as of Monday, November 22. We appreciate the patience and continued support from our patrons and donors," said Dayton Live President & CEO, Ty Sutton. "We're encouraged that the numbers are improving for Dayton and Montgomery County."

