Canton Ballet Launches a Free ‘Dancing Through the Canvas’ Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Canton Ballet has announced its new ‘Dancing Through the Canvas’ program, a four-week initiative designed to make arts education more accessible to new students in the community. Supported by the Stark Community Foundation, the program fuses story ballet-themed dance classes with complementary art instruction, offering a unique multidisciplinary learning experience.

The program's curriculum will explore beloved ballet narratives, with each week dedicated to a different classic. Week 1 will feature Sleeping Beauty, followed by Coppélia in week 2, Cinderella in week 3, and concluding with The Nutcracker in week 4. This thematic approach aims to immerse young participants in the storytelling and artistry of ballet through both movement and visual arts.

‘Dancing Through the Canvas’ is a collaborative effort, bringing together expertise from both Canton Ballet and the Canton Museum of Art. Julie Mizer Grasse, Canton Ballet's longtime early childhood specialist and lower school principal, will guide the dance instruction. Amanda Crowe, education director at the Canton Museum of Art, will lead the art components, utilizing the story ballet themes to explore works in the museum's collection.

"It is my belief that every child should have the opportunity to experience the joy of movement and that’s what this innovative program is all about," said Grasse. "Children are movers by nature and like to have fun. This developmentally appropriate program will allow children to experience dance and art without financial constraints. By providing complementary tights, leotards and ballet shoes, and focusing on new participants, we are actively working to make Canton Ballet more accessible and inclusive for our community’s youth, fostering creativity and a lifelong love of the arts."

Space for the program is limited and is offered exclusively to new students ages 4 to 6 as part of Canton Ballet's ongoing initiative to remove potential financial hurdles and broaden participation in the arts. Students enrolled in the program will receive complimentary leotards, tights, and ballet shoes. Registration is available online at cantonballet.com or by calling 330-455-7220.

Canton Ballet will also offer additional summer programs and camps for all ages and skill levels from July 1 to July 24, 2025. You can find more information about these exciting camp offerings on their website.

Comments