Bert Kreischer's THE BERTY BOY WORLD TOUR is Coming to the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center

Victoria Theatre Association presents comedian, actor, and writer BERT KREISCHER'S THE BERTY BOY WORLD TOUR, Feb. 1, 2020 at the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center. Tickets are on sale now at Ticket Center Stage, by phone at 937-228-3630 or online at ticketcenterstage.com.

BERT KREISCHER is an American stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and host who performs to sellout crowds across the country. His standup specials "Secret Time" and "The Machine" are currently streaming globally on Netflix. Described as having a "rare and incredible talent" (Interrobang), Bert has evolved from being named Rolling Stone's 1997 "Number One Partier in the Nation" to one of the top names in comedy. Between his two previous stand-up specials, "The Machine" on Showtime (2016) and "Comfortably Dumb" on Comedy Central (2009), his two podcasts: "Bertcast," and "Open Tabs," his YouTube cooking show: "Something's Burning," and, his book Life of the Party: Stories of a Perpetual Man-Child (2014).

KREISCHER has succeeded in finding the elusive blend of "being a cringe comedian with real insight" (Interrobang). Lauded as one of the best storytellers of his generation, he seamlessly and sincerely shares anecdotes about his family and fatherhood while showing his ability to prove "that there's a way to take his [party-boy] antics into middle-age," (Forbes). His infamous story about robbing a train with the Russian Mafia was recently optioned by Legendary (the studio behind The Hangover Series, Jurassic World, and Straight Outta Compton) to be turned into a movie. After the successful debut of The Body Shots World Tour in 2019, where he quickly sold out theaters and added shows in almost every market, Bert is launching a brand-new tour in 2020, THE BERTY BOY TOUR, where he will do shows in even larger venues across the country.

Tickets for the Feb. 1, 2020 performance are on sale now at Ticket Center Stage, by phone at 937-228-3630, (toll-free) 888-228-3630 or online at ticketcenterstage.com.

For more information about Victoria Theatre Association's 2019-2020 season, visit victoriatheatre.com.





