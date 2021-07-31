BWW Previews: LOOPED at Human Race Theatre

Live theatre returns to the Human Race Theatre Company with their in person production of LOOPED August 5-22, 2021. Patrons who bring a cash donation of any amount to benefit The Neon Movies or who bring a canned good or other non-perishable food item to donate to the Dayton Foodbank will gain admission to a preview performance of LOOPED on August 4 at 8:00pm.

Tickets will be distributed beginning at 6:30pm in the lobby of the Loft Theatre located at 126 N. Main Street, Dayton, Ohio. Seating will be first-come, first-served and you must be present with your donation to receive a ticket.

LOOPED is based on an actual event which has been Hollywood speculation for decades. Famous throaty-voiced actress Tallulah Bankhead arrives inebriated to redub or "loop" a single line of dialogue for her last movie. Die! Die! My Darling! Her larger than life persona proves to be too much for the young film editor tasked with working with Bankhead on this seemingly simple project.

Support The Human Race Theatre, The Dayton Foodbank and the historic Neon Movies with your donation and attendance at the Pay What You Can Performance on August 4.

Art provided by The Human Race Theatre Company