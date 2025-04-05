World Premiere of SHELTER ME: AN ORIGINAL ROCK ORATORIO at Charles W. Eisemann Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dallas/Richardson, TX-The Dallas Street Choir, in collaboration with the Credo Community Choir, The University of Texas at Dallas Choirs, will present Shelter Me: An Original Rock Oratorio. This groundbreaking work will premiere April 11 through April 13, 2025, at the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts in Richardson, Texas. These performances are conducted and produced by Dr. Jonathan Palant.

Written by composer Jacob Ryan Smith, Shelter Me is a poignant and powerful exploration of homelessness, resilience, and hope. Featuring nearly 300 performers, the production combines heart-pounding rock anthems with soulful choral harmonies, shining a light on the human stories behind the statistics of homelessness.

Soloists include Darian Sanders, fresh off his powerful run as Simba in Disney's The Lion King on Broadway, Bryan Terrell Clark, known for his electrifying performances as George Washington in Hamilton and Marvin Gaye in Motown: The Musical, and cast by popular demand, Dallas' own award-winning Denise Lee-a powerhouse both on stage and screen.

"Shelter Me is more than a performance-it's a call to action. Through this oratorio, we aim to inspire empathy, understanding, and meaningful conversations about the realities of homelessness in our communities." Said Jonathan Palant, founding director of the Dallas Street Choir and show's conductor and producer.

Already, there are 1,100 middle and high school students registered to attend the student-only matinee performance on April 11. Educational resource guides have been shared with participating schools to prepare students for this moving experience.

The evening and weekend performances are open to the public, with tickets available at ShelterMe.info. Talkbacks will be held with the composer and cast following each performance.

About the Dallas Street Choir:

Founded in 2014, the Dallas Street Choir provides a musical outlet for those affected by homelessness. By empowering individuals through music, the Dallas Street Choir aims to restore dignity and build bridges of understanding between diverse communities.

